JACKSON — Shedeur Sanders had the latest in a string of career days to lead Jackson State to an easy victory over Mississippi Valley State on Satursday. Sanders, Jackson State’s sophomore quarterback, completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. His completion, attempt and yardage totals were all career highs. Sanders has passed for more than 300 yards and at least four touchdowns in three of the Tigers’ (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) games this season.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO