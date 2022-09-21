Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
GOTW: Russell Christian Academy remains unbeaten during Homecoming
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Warriors beat the Cornerstone Eagles 32-20 to remain undefeated on the season. It was a special day for the Warriors as they were celebrating Homecoming. In RCA’s first drive, they quickly got on the board after John Bennie Jones found Kamron Darden for the touchdown.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football roundup: JSU and Alcorn take SWAC openers; Delta State wins in OT
JACKSON — Shedeur Sanders had the latest in a string of career days to lead Jackson State to an easy victory over Mississippi Valley State on Satursday. Sanders, Jackson State’s sophomore quarterback, completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. His completion, attempt and yardage totals were all career highs. Sanders has passed for more than 300 yards and at least four touchdowns in three of the Tigers’ (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) games this season.
mississippiscoreboard.com
DEFENDING MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPION MADISON CENTRAL GETS IMPRESSIVE WIN OVER PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED STARKVILLE
Madison Central looked like a team which could make a run at a second straight MHSAA Class 6A state championship Friday night as the Jaguars were impressive with a 41-21 victory over previously undefeated Starkville in the Class 6A, Region 2 opener for both teams. Madison Central led 41-7 midway...
Halftime Report: Mississippi Valley at Jackson State
Halftime report of the Mississippi Valley State versus Jackson State football game in Week 4 of HBCU football action.
WTOK-TV
UWA puts No. 8 West Georgia to the test
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama hosted No. 8 West Georgia Saturday and battled them through the third quarter. Late in the first quarter starting quarterback, Tucker Melton would connect with Darius Nalls to give UWA a 7-6 lead. The Tigers would hold onto that lead heading into the locker room at the half.
Coach Deion Sanders: The 'Prime' Candidate
GA Tech has moved on from its football coach and athletic director, do they have a 'PRIME' candidate in their crosshairs?
WTOK-TV
13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tonight, you could’ve taken a journey down to the Rose Hill Cemetery off Eighth Street to hear about the history of Meridian. The 13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costume Tour was hosted tonight as it gives the people of Meridian an opportunity to hear stories about the history of Meridian and Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Walter Lamar King
Funeral services for Mr. Walter Lamar King will begin at 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Andrew Chapel Church with the Reverends Gilbert Prince and Charlie Laird officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Walter...
46 Mississippi high schools receive College Success Award
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 46 high schools in the state received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. “This is a unique award, and it’s an award that uses strictly data to come up with schools that are doing an exceptional job at preparing kids for […]
WTOK-TV
Mr. James “Jimmy” Duke
Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Duke will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Valley Rd with Reverend Paul Trosper officiating. Interment will be held at Graham Cemetery at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army of Meridian is gearing up for the holiday season as they prepare for its Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas presents, clothing, and food to over 450 children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, and Neshoba counties. This year the...
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
WTOK-TV
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
WDAM-TV
Simple assault charges dropped against men after fight at Wayne Co. football game
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight that broke out at a football stadium in Wayne County was settled in court Thursday morning. According to Wayne County Justice Court Clerk Michelle McCann, James “Jimbo” Nowell and Johnathan Dearman appeared before Judge Ralph Smith. McCann said both men decided...
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
pelahatchienews.com
Irwin completes Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy
Ofc. Garrett Irwin completed the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy. He graduated with MLEOTA basic class #268 on August 25, after completing 12 weeks of training. "Since his date of hire, Ofc. Irwin has shown dedication and a desire to serve and protect our community. We feel fortunate to...
The Daily South
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier
Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
