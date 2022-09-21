John Dungan given three consecutive 15-year-to-life sentences for Hwy 154 deaths

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lompoc Record
Lompoc to pay $263K to resolve wastewater discharge violations
The city of Lompoc has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center in a Clean Water Act lawsuit that claimed the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant discharges violated its permit limitations over the past five years. EDC said, based on the city’s own reports, Lompoc has been...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc street repairs will continue through November
Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
Lompoc Record
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
Lompoc Record
Replacement for Lompoc Unified interim superintendent expected by January; Bommersbach fills HR role
The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis. According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well." During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez raising funds to honor former student-athlete Roberto Garcia Jr.
The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family. "Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
Lompoc Record
Marine layer ahead in the coming week, possible rain starting Oct. 4 | Central Coast Weather Report
An early season storm Sunday and Monday produced 2.8 inches of rain at Vandenberg Space Force Base and 1.46 inches at the Santa Maria Airport. However, weather stations farther east in the Solvang area only recorded about a tenth of an inch and just a few hundredths of an inch of precious precipitation in Santa Ynez.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Samanta Osorio voted Player of the Week
In her team's most important game to date at the time, Lompoc kicker Samanta Osorio put her foot to the football six times on point-after-touchdown kicks. She knocked the ball between the uprights every time, helping the Braves to a 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande Sept. 16 at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Trick or Treat event slated for Oct. 29 | Register your business now!
Local businesses are being sought to participate in Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat community event slated for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. The deadline to register is Sept. 30 in order to be placed on the Trick or Treat map. All businesses within the Lompoc...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez rolls past Righetti 31-11, improving to 4-1 on season
With Santa Ynez facing a fourth down and 20 from the Righetti 32 on the first possession Friday night, Pirates quarterback Luke Gildred threw a strike to Dalton Beard near the Santa Ynez sidelines for a score. That was an indication of how most of the rest of the game...
Comments / 0