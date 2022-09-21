ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

John Dungan given three consecutive 15-year-to-life sentences for Hwy 154 deaths

By Mike Hodgson mhodgson@santamariatimes.com
Lompoc Record
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lompoc Record

Lompoc to pay $263K to resolve wastewater discharge violations

The city of Lompoc has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center in a Clean Water Act lawsuit that claimed the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant discharges violated its permit limitations over the past five years. EDC said, based on the city’s own reports, Lompoc has been...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc street repairs will continue through November

Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solvang, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Solvang, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez raising funds to honor former student-athlete Roberto Garcia Jr.

The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family. "Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Samanta Osorio voted Player of the Week

In her team's most important game to date at the time, Lompoc kicker Samanta Osorio put her foot to the football six times on point-after-touchdown kicks. She knocked the ball between the uprights every time, helping the Braves to a 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande Sept. 16 at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#Violent Crime
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez rolls past Righetti 31-11, improving to 4-1 on season

With Santa Ynez facing a fourth down and 20 from the Righetti 32 on the first possession Friday night, Pirates quarterback Luke Gildred threw a strike to Dalton Beard near the Santa Ynez sidelines for a score. That was an indication of how most of the rest of the game...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy