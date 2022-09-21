ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

KOMU

State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors

MEXICO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations. DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen...
FULTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Sept. 26

Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade. Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. The festivities this weekend included a street fair and stage with performers and a drag showcase.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local nonprofit to distribute thousands of diapers as Diaper Awareness Week begins

COLUMBIA - A local nonprofit will distribute thousands of diapers to those in need this week, as part of National Diaper Awareness Week. The organization First Chance for Children provides early childhood programs and family resources to families in mid-Missouri. Gay Litteken, the executive director of First Chance for Children, said Diaper Awareness Week is all about focusing on diaper need.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County

Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia family raises over $10,000 for children with down syndrome

COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hour-long performance of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover

Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
MARSHALL, MO
KOMU

Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire

Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Fatal crash in Osage County leaves one dead

OSAGE COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Osage County has left one man dead. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald G. Mahaney was traveling westbound on Osage County Road 722 on a 2020 KTM Motorcycle when he went off the left side of the roadway. As he returned to the roadway, he slid and then went off the right side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle, the report said.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO

