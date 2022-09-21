Read full article on original website
KOMU
State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors
MEXICO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations. DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen...
KOMU
Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening
COLUMBIA — Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and nonprofit. In its office, educational posters carry its LGBTQ-friendly message. And with Monkeypox now a concern in Missouri, the clinic is fronting questions from patients about the emerging issue. "Disease doesn't have a preference,"...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death
A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
KOMU
Former fraternity members charged in MU hazing case to appear in court this week
COLUMBIA - A former Phi Gamma Delta member at MU appeared virtually for a hearing at the Boone County Courthouse Monday morning. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas Shultz with hazing. This comes after last year’s fraternity party that left Daniel Santulli with alcohol poisoning. On Monday, Judge...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Sept. 26
Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade. Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. The festivities this weekend included a street fair and stage with performers and a drag showcase.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
KOMU
Local nonprofit to distribute thousands of diapers as Diaper Awareness Week begins
COLUMBIA - A local nonprofit will distribute thousands of diapers to those in need this week, as part of National Diaper Awareness Week. The organization First Chance for Children provides early childhood programs and family resources to families in mid-Missouri. Gay Litteken, the executive director of First Chance for Children, said Diaper Awareness Week is all about focusing on diaper need.
Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County
Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia family raises over $10,000 for children with down syndrome
COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hour-long performance of the...
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
KOMU
Fly Into the 40s gives veterans aerial view of mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Fly Into the 40s event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport honors veterans with free World War II plane rides. Dream Flights provides the planes and pilots and Veterans United hosts the event that will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pilot,...
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, Jefferson City water tested for ‘forever chemicals’ years before EPA guidance
New research suggests chemicals in drinking water could lead to diseases. The post Columbia, Jefferson City water tested for ‘forever chemicals’ years before EPA guidance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover
Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
KOMU
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire
Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Fatal crash in Osage County leaves one dead
OSAGE COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Osage County has left one man dead. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald G. Mahaney was traveling westbound on Osage County Road 722 on a 2020 KTM Motorcycle when he went off the left side of the roadway. As he returned to the roadway, he slid and then went off the right side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle, the report said.
