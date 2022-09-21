ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

DWCS 55 winner Brunno Ferreira eyes UFC 283 card in Brazil but ready to fight before

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Brunno Ferreira spoke to the media after inking a UFC deal at Dana White’s Contender Series 55.

Ferreira (9-0) needed just 95 seconds to dispatch Leon Aliu in the featured bout of Dana White’s Contender Series 55 on Tuesday. The Brazilian is ready for a quick turnaround and likes the idea of debuting at home on the UFC 283 card in Rio.

But if an opportunity comes earlier, the unbeaten middleweight will take it.

“I don’t do camps,” Ferreira told reporters through an interpreter at the DWCS 55 post-fight press conference. “I don’t have any camps, all the training has been the same, I continue to train. It doesn’t change the dynamic of my training. We do the same things, and the preparation never ends. So I could take a fight in a week, I could take a fight in 10 days, I could take a fight in 20 days. Yes, Brazil on the 21st January, that sounds great. But if they call me before, why not? I’m prepared.”

Watch the video of Ferreira’s complete post-fight media availability above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Dana White’s Contender Series 55.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

