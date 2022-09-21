Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
See the changing leaves in these Montana towns
Are you trying to find the perfect place to see the changing leaves this season? We got you covered! Jessica Wick with Onlyinyourstate lists some of the best places to see stunning fall shades between late September to early October. Here are some of the best places to see fall in action.
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
Fairfield Sun Times
FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana
BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Montanans Could Win Prizes By Sharing Their Best Hunting Stories
How old were you when you went hunting for the first time? I remember going out and shooting a mule deer for the first time one month after my 12th birthday. I'm sure there are young hunters somewhere in Montana that have awesome stories to tell about their adventures. Well, you could win some amazing prizes just by telling those stories.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
msuexponent.com
Attorney behind Montana's stream access cases discusses career at Montana State University event
A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it. Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
KULR8
Pictograph Cave State Park hosting ‘Writing Montana’ workshop
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Billings – Pictograph Cave State Park will host a “Writing Montana” workshop Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pictograph Cave State Park picnic grounds from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Award winning author Dave Caserio will lead this outdoor workshop...
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22
Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
Flathead Beacon
Best Season-ending Hikes in the Flathead
Fall in the Flathead is a season of transition. If you’re looking for an opportunity to enjoy this year’s color change, consider embarking on one of these local hikes before the snow flies. Nasukoin Mountain. A fin of maroon shale erupting from a densely wooded zone in the...
What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities
The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
Montana hunters should be extra cautious about bears this season
With hunting season well underway -- and the abnormal amount of bear activity this year -- hunters in Montana will want to be extra cautious this season.
Comments / 0