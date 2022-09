Texas State football (2-2) defeated the Houston Christian University Huskies (1-2) 34-0 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos to shut out its first opponent since 2014 when the Bobcats took down Arkansas Pine-Bluff 65-0 at home. The Bobcat defense did something that no other Bobcat defense has ever...

