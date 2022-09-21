ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis Dealership Specializes In Offering Add-Ons That People Actually Want

When customers see a window sticker with a bunch of dealer add-ons it can be a real turn-off. One dealer in Florida, Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, offers add-ons that people actually want so much that it’s creating more brand loyalty, says owner Randy Dye. Instead of gimmicky stuff like lifetime nitrogen fills or wheel protection packages, it offers more power, more performance, and more capability.
Lotus Completes Fundraising Round Valuing Technology Arm At $4.5 Billion

Lotus Technology has just completed a round of fundraising that values the technology arm of the sports car manufacturer at almost $4.5 billion. While the company has not revealed just how much money it raised nor has it named the investors that participated, Reuters reported last year that Lotus Technology was aiming to raise between $400 million and $500 million in a move that would have valued it at between $5 billion and $6 billion.
