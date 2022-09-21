Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Ford Breaks Ground On Six Square Mile Electric Vehicle And Battery Production Facility
Ford has officially broken ground on BlueOval City, a massive “mega campus” that will herald the future of the brand. The facility will be the largest and most advanced automotive production facility in the brand’s history. Located in Stanton, Tennessee, the automaker has started erecting structural steel...
Carscoops
Toyota Officially Shuts Down Russian Factory After Pausing Production Last March
Toyota today announced that it will end vehicle production at its plant in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The decision follows the automaker’s decision to suspend activities at the plant in March. Toyota said in a statement today that it paused production at the plant on March 4 “due to interruption...
Carscoops
Stellantis Dealership Specializes In Offering Add-Ons That People Actually Want
When customers see a window sticker with a bunch of dealer add-ons it can be a real turn-off. One dealer in Florida, Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, offers add-ons that people actually want so much that it’s creating more brand loyalty, says owner Randy Dye. Instead of gimmicky stuff like lifetime nitrogen fills or wheel protection packages, it offers more power, more performance, and more capability.
Carscoops
Lotus Completes Fundraising Round Valuing Technology Arm At $4.5 Billion
Lotus Technology has just completed a round of fundraising that values the technology arm of the sports car manufacturer at almost $4.5 billion. While the company has not revealed just how much money it raised nor has it named the investors that participated, Reuters reported last year that Lotus Technology was aiming to raise between $400 million and $500 million in a move that would have valued it at between $5 billion and $6 billion.
Comments / 0