Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO