Inside Nova
Fairfax County police identify body of teen who went missing in 1975
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a young woman near a drainage ditch in McLean. Fairfax County cold case detectives have now identified those remains as that of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi.”. Detectives tracked down a possible relative...
Name of man killed in convenience store parking lot in Prince George’s County released
Prince George's County Police are investigating a shooting in Suitland that left one man dead.
Police looking for Sterling strong-arm robbery suspect
According to police, around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, a man went into the convenience store of the Exxon gas station on the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard and walked around before leaving and coming back in several times.
Prince William County Police asking for help finding missing teen
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mikayla Elaine Triglia.
Friday shooting shut down Fairfax County shopping center
Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.
‘A mystery more than 47 years in the making’: Body identified as Virginia teen who went missing in 1975
Fairfax County Police detectives continue to investigate this case with this new information. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.
Inside Nova
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
WJLA
1 man dead, another injured in shooting near Benning Road in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of two people shot Saturday in Southeast D.C. has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. More details are expected to be released soon. The shooting happened Saturday around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Benning Road and East Capitol Street, Southeast, MPD said....
WTOP
Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.
Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
Man injured in Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
Inside Nova
Fairfax police on hunt for suspects in jewelry-store smash-and-grab robberies
Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who have conducted a series of smash-and-grab robberies at local shopping malls. On Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center, destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry. On...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
NBC Washington
Shelter in Place Lifted, Gunman Sought After Shots Fired in Bailey's Crossroads
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, lifted a shelter-in-place order in the Bailey's Crossroads area several hours after someone opened fire into a shopping center parking lot Friday morning. No injuries were reported, but at least two cars were hit. Large bullet holes in two vehicles parked side-by-side combined with witnesses...
Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested
Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m.
Grand jury indicts Prince George’s County police officer on theft, misconduct charges
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a corporal with the department on charges of theft and misconduct. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Cpl. Travis Fowble is accused of conducting “unauthorized activities” while he was on duty. The activities supposedly took place beginning in 2018. The […]
Inside Nova
‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
Inside Nova
Man pointing gun at passing motorists in Gainesville shot in confrontation with federal agent
An off-duty federal officer shot a man pointing a gun at passing motorists and firing into the air in Gainesville on Sunday evening. The shooting happened about 5:50 p.m. in the 14400 block of Club House Road after a man walking along the road pointed a gun at passing motorists, including an off-duty officer with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
Family of DC woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, MD wants justice
OXON HILL, Md. — The children of a D.C. woman want justice after their mother was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Prince George's County police say that around 2:40 a.m. officers found the victim at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Salisbury Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18.
