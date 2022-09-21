ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Lake Ridge, VA
Prince William County, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves

Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
Prince William
WTOP

Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.

Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Man injured in Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
GAINESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Shelter in Place Lifted, Gunman Sought After Shots Fired in Bailey's Crossroads

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, lifted a shelter-in-place order in the Bailey's Crossroads area several hours after someone opened fire into a shopping center parking lot Friday morning. No injuries were reported, but at least two cars were hit. Large bullet holes in two vehicles parked side-by-side combined with witnesses...
DC News Now

Grand jury indicts Prince George’s County police officer on theft, misconduct charges

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a corporal with the department on charges of theft and misconduct. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Cpl. Travis Fowble is accused of conducting “unauthorized activities” while he was on duty. The activities supposedly took place beginning in 2018. The […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man pointing gun at passing motorists in Gainesville shot in confrontation with federal agent

An off-duty federal officer shot a man pointing a gun at passing motorists and firing into the air in Gainesville on Sunday evening. The shooting happened about 5:50 p.m. in the 14400 block of Club House Road after a man walking along the road pointed a gun at passing motorists, including an off-duty officer with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
GAINESVILLE, VA

