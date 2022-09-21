ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Falter in 2nd Half vs. Booker T.

At Bartlesville High, a good start for the Bruins turned sour in the second half, as Booker T. Washington ran away with the District opener at Custer Stadium. The Hornets beat the Bruins 41-7. Booker T. scored 34-unaswered in the game’s final 23.5 minutes to pull away in the second...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pawhuska Could Not Overcome Turnovers Against Vinita

Pawhuska traveled to Vinita for the Huskies second home game of the year. The first quarter was a chess match for the first ten minutes before Huskie quarterback Todd Drummond was blindsided and fumbled while attempting to pass. The Hornets would go onto to score a touchdown. On the ensuing...
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata vs Caney Valley Called off

The game between the Nowata Ironmen and Caney Valley Trojans ended in a odd fashion last night, as it ended before it ever got started. As pregame was starting, it was realized that there were no officials for the nights game, and the coaches for both schools, and Travis Lashbrook, Caney Valley Athletic Director, started making phone calls around 6:30 but were not able to get any officials in time for the kickoff.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruin Football Hosts Booker T.

At Bartlesville High the Bruin football team is back at home again against Booker T. Washington on Friday night. Bartlesville is trying to rebound after a couple tight losses to talented 5A clubs the past two weeks. A two-running back formation with both PJ Wallace and Austin Zink in the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dewey, OK
Education
Dewey, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Vinita, OK
City
Dewey, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Jay, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BRUW Reveals Campaign Goal at Bruins Game

The Bartlesville Regional United Way revealed their campaign goal for the coming year at halftime for the Bartlesville Bruins footbal game last night. As the presenters assembled at midfield, the big placards were flipped for the audience to see. This year's goal is $2,300,000!. The Bartlesville Regional United Way leads...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dewey Bulldoggers#Dewey Head
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to ensure Oklahoma parents and children travel safely by hosting a Booster Seat Check Event Saturday, 9-11am, at the Washington County Health Department, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Ln., in Bartlesville. A limited number of booster seats will be available to qualifying families.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fire in East Bartlesville on Thursday Afternoon

A major fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at 340 SE Avondale in Bartlesville, which is just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard. Battalion Chief David Taylor gave an update on the fire. Eight emergency vehicles were on the scene battling the blaze. . Bartlesville radio attempted to reach...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man on bicycle leads Tulsa police on chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who led them on a chase on a bicycle in north Tulsa Friday morning. Around 2 a.m., near East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue, officers said they tried to stop the man for not having a light on the bike.
TULSA, OK
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
CASSVILLE, MO
KRMG

Gas Prices jump in the Metro

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy