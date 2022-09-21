Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Falter in 2nd Half vs. Booker T.
At Bartlesville High, a good start for the Bruins turned sour in the second half, as Booker T. Washington ran away with the District opener at Custer Stadium. The Hornets beat the Bruins 41-7. Booker T. scored 34-unaswered in the game’s final 23.5 minutes to pull away in the second...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Could Not Overcome Turnovers Against Vinita
Pawhuska traveled to Vinita for the Huskies second home game of the year. The first quarter was a chess match for the first ten minutes before Huskie quarterback Todd Drummond was blindsided and fumbled while attempting to pass. The Hornets would go onto to score a touchdown. On the ensuing...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata vs Caney Valley Called off
The game between the Nowata Ironmen and Caney Valley Trojans ended in a odd fashion last night, as it ended before it ever got started. As pregame was starting, it was realized that there were no officials for the nights game, and the coaches for both schools, and Travis Lashbrook, Caney Valley Athletic Director, started making phone calls around 6:30 but were not able to get any officials in time for the kickoff.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Football Hosts Booker T.
At Bartlesville High the Bruin football team is back at home again against Booker T. Washington on Friday night. Bartlesville is trying to rebound after a couple tight losses to talented 5A clubs the past two weeks. A two-running back formation with both PJ Wallace and Austin Zink in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
BRUW Reveals Campaign Goal at Bruins Game
The Bartlesville Regional United Way revealed their campaign goal for the coming year at halftime for the Bartlesville Bruins footbal game last night. As the presenters assembled at midfield, the big placards were flipped for the audience to see. This year's goal is $2,300,000!. The Bartlesville Regional United Way leads...
news9.com
Balloon Used To Take Aerial Photos Spotted Flying Over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A strange balloon was spotted flying thousands of feet in the air over Tulsa this week. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tracked down the people flying the balloon to help explain what it was doing.
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
New technology center coming to Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Funeral for Sand Springs student Cyra Saner held Thursday
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for Cyra Saner, 16, was held on Thursday. Saner, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said. Two other occupants in the vehicle...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to ensure Oklahoma parents and children travel safely by hosting a Booster Seat Check Event Saturday, 9-11am, at the Washington County Health Department, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Ln., in Bartlesville. A limited number of booster seats will be available to qualifying families.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fire in East Bartlesville on Thursday Afternoon
A major fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at 340 SE Avondale in Bartlesville, which is just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard. Battalion Chief David Taylor gave an update on the fire. Eight emergency vehicles were on the scene battling the blaze. . Bartlesville radio attempted to reach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
Man on bicycle leads Tulsa police on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who led them on a chase on a bicycle in north Tulsa Friday morning. Around 2 a.m., near East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue, officers said they tried to stop the man for not having a light on the bike.
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
Gas Prices jump in the Metro
TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
Comments / 0