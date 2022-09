No. 11 star wide receiver Cedric Tillman did not play in Saturday's 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida on because of an ankle injury. Tillman injured his ankle last week against Akron midway through the second quarter. With Tennessee having a bye next week, there is optimism that he could return for the Volunteers' next game at LSU on Oct. 8, sources said.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO