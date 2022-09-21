Ana de Armas reveals her dog Elvis played Marilyn Monroe's pooch in Blonde biopic coming to Netflix

Ana de Armas revealed that her dog Elvis was used to play Marilyn Monroe's pooch while promoting the biopic Blonde on Tuesday on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The 34-year-old Cuban actress while wearing a black polka dot dress with a sweetheart neckline was asked by Seth, 48, about a 'dramatic scene with a dog' in the film by director Andrew Dominik, 54.

'When I watch it, I don't know how to feel because, of course, it's a very serious important scene in the film. And then at the same time, I'm just looking at him and I'm melting,' Ana said.

Seth then showed side-by-side photos of Marilyn with her dog and Ana in character with her real-life dog.

'That's Elvis. That's my dog,' Ana said proudly.

Seth asked when it was realized that Elvis was the perfect dog for the part.

'Did Elvis, like, nose his head shot over one day?,' Seth quipped.

Ana noted that Frank Sinatra gave Marilyn the dog.

'The dog's name is Mafia, obviously,' Ana said to laughter.

'We found this out and Andrew, like the great visionary that he saw I looked like Marilyn Monroe. Obviously, he saw that Elvis was perfect for Mafia. And he was the one, he had the idea, like, we need Elvis in the movie,' Ana said.

Seth asked if Ana if she got stressed knowing the crew was relying on Elvis.

'Well, he was only in two scenes. One that didn't make the cut,' Ana replied.

'Did you have to break it to him?,' Seth joked.

Ana said Elvis is 'very well behaved'.

'He's 13, so he's been on set with me,' Ana said.

Seth also noted the slower pace of the film made it seem like she wasn't rushed in her performance.

'Well, that's not what happened. I was actually pretty rushed. We didn't have money. We didn't have time to do the movie,' Ana said.

'Well, they had to use your dog. That's a dead giveaway,' Seth joked.

'Pretty much,' Ana said laughing.

'That's fascinating to hear. It is such a beautiful film. You know, so, credit to everyone involved cause you would never look at it and say, ''Oh, they were definitely cutting corners.'' It's gorgeous,' Seth said.

'Thank you. Andrew is a fantastic director he's very thoughtful and very respectful and he was passionate about this story. And he, you know, he took it very seriously. He is very, you know, detailed and perfectionist and so am I,' Ana said.

Blonde had its world premiere earlier this month at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and began a limited theatrical release in the US on Friday.

The NC-17 rated film will be released on September 28 on Netflix.