ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Ana de Armas reveals her dog Elvis played Marilyn Monroe's pooch in Blonde biopic coming to Netflix

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ana de Armas revealed that her dog Elvis was used to play Marilyn Monroe's pooch while promoting the biopic Blonde on Tuesday on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The 34-year-old Cuban actress while wearing a black polka dot dress with a sweetheart neckline was asked by Seth, 48, about a 'dramatic scene with a dog' in the film by director Andrew Dominik, 54.

'When I watch it, I don't know how to feel because, of course, it's a very serious important scene in the film. And then at the same time, I'm just looking at him and I'm melting,' Ana said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OylZR_0i53vV8d00
Canine co-star: Ana de Armas revealed that her dog Elvis was used to portray Marilyn Monroe's dog while promoting the biopic Blonde on Tuesday on Late Night With Seth Meyers

Seth then showed side-by-side photos of Marilyn with her dog and Ana in character with her real-life dog.

'That's Elvis. That's my dog,' Ana said proudly.

Seth asked when it was realized that Elvis was the perfect dog for the part.

'Did Elvis, like, nose his head shot over one day?,' Seth quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwhgf_0i53vV8d00
Striking resemblance: Seth showed side-by-side photos of Marilyn with her dog and Ana in character with her real-life dog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4sov_0i53vV8d00
Dramatic scene: The 34-year-old Cuban actress was asked by Seth, 48, about a 'dramatic scene with a dog' in the film by director Andrew Dominik, 54.

Ana noted that Frank Sinatra gave Marilyn the dog.

'The dog's name is Mafia, obviously,' Ana said to laughter.

'We found this out and Andrew, like the great visionary that he saw I looked like Marilyn Monroe. Obviously, he saw that Elvis was perfect for Mafia. And he was the one, he had the idea, like, we need Elvis in the movie,' Ana said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mp4gY_0i53vV8d00
Star treatment: Elvis enjoyed the star treatment while filming with Ana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pkdP_0i53vV8d00
Close bond: Ana is shown holding Elvis in June 2020 in Los Angeles

Seth asked if Ana if she got stressed knowing the crew was relying on Elvis.

'Well, he was only in two scenes. One that didn't make the cut,' Ana replied.

'Did you have to break it to him?,' Seth joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8yr7_0i53vV8d00
No stress: 'Well, he was only in two scenes. One that didn't make the cut,' Ana said of her dog's work on the film

Ana said Elvis is 'very well behaved'.

'He's 13, so he's been on set with me,' Ana said.

Seth also noted the slower pace of the film made it seem like she wasn't rushed in her performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmdV0_0i53vV8d00
Not rushed: Seth also noted the slower pace of the film made it seem like she wasn't rushed in her performance

'Well, that's not what happened. I was actually pretty rushed. We didn't have money. We didn't have time to do the movie,' Ana said.

'Well, they had to use your dog. That's a dead giveaway,' Seth joked.

'Pretty much,' Ana said laughing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2dOf_0i53vV8d00
Pretty rushed: 'Well, that's not what happened. I was actually pretty rushed. We didn't have money. We didn't have time to do the movie,' Ana said

'That's fascinating to hear. It is such a beautiful film. You know, so, credit to everyone involved cause you would never look at it and say, ''Oh, they were definitely cutting corners.'' It's gorgeous,' Seth said.

'Thank you. Andrew is a fantastic director he's very thoughtful and very respectful and he was passionate about this story. And he, you know, he took it very seriously. He is very, you know, detailed and perfectionist and so am I,' Ana said.

Blonde had its world premiere earlier this month at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and began a limited theatrical release in the US on Friday.

The NC-17 rated film will be released on September 28 on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaF4K_0i53vV8d00
Streaming soon: Seth shared a clip of Ana in Blonde and the NC-17 rated film will be released on September 28 on Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lori Loughlin, 58, models a form-fitting dress as she poses with Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo at a fundraiser... 8 months after the comic's death

Lori Loughlin was seen with her arm around Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo at the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute To Bob Saget event on Wednesday in Beverly Hills. Saget's former co-star Lori, 58, showed her support for her longtime colleague while decked out in a gorgeous black gown. She accessorized her look with a small gold clutch purse and matching earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Elvis
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ana De Armas
Daily Mail

Ready for fall! Supermodel Elsa Hosk embraces New York's cooler weather in chic all-black ensemble as she steps out for Vince Camuto event alongside fashion star pal Jasmine Tookes

Supermodel Elsa Hosk proved herself to be a true trendsetter on Thursday night when she embraced the first day of fall with a fashion-forward all-black ensemble. The 33-year-old Swedish style star jetted back to New York City from Paris Fashion Week and wasted no time in embracing the Big Apple's cooling temperatures as she stepped out at an event alongside her fellow model Jasmine Tookes, 31.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde#Cuban#Mafia
Daily Mail

The Crown series 5 FIRST LOOK: Tense new trailer portrays the dramatic breakdown of Diana and Charles' marriage after Netflix revealed the series will return on November 9 with Imelda Staunton's debut as Queen Elizabeth II

Fans eagerly anticipating the return of The Crown were given a teaser of the fifth series on Saturday as a new trailer was dropped. The short 37-second clip portrayed when the news of the dramatic breakdown of Diana and Charles' marriage was revealed to the public and the ensuing family drama that all took place under the brightest of spotlights.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

From an adorable picture of a cheetah mother and her cubs to a shot of a gorilla who 'stares into your soul': The astonishing winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards revealed

These photographers prove they don't need all the colours of the rainbow to create truly mesmerising work. Their photography has been honoured in the Black and White Photo Awards 2022, a photography contest that gives a platform to 'incredible' monochrome photography around the world. The contest, which is in its...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

Billie Faiers' husband Greg Shepherd shows off his hair transplant results as he sports full head of thick hair after undergoing the surgical procedure when he discovered he was balding

Billie Faiers' husband Greg Shepherd showed off the results of his hair transplant on Instagram on Friday after undergoing the procedure earlier this year. The Family Diaries star, 37, opted for the surgery after noticing he was going bald when he shaved his head for charity last year. Taking to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Jeremy Clarkson, 62, enjoys a tipple with his partner Lisa Hogan, 49, and co-star Kaleb Cooper at Hawkstone Brewery after launching his own brand of lagers and ciders

Jeremy Clarkson took a break from hus busy filming schedule to enjoy a tipple at thr Hawkstone Brewery as he celebrated the launch of his latest lager on Saturday. The event was exclusive to members of Hawkstone's monthly subscription service and sold out within hours. Jeremy's Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

616K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy