Family receives $1.3M settlement for man’s death after arrest
San Diego County has settled a lawsuit for the family of Mexican National Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, who died after being apprehended by San Diego County Sheriff's on Aug. 16, 2018.
Man turns himself in after multiple reports of indecent exposure
A man turned himself into authorities in response to a warrant for his arrest after he was suspected of multiple indecent exposure reports, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Sheriff's officials warn of 'missed court appearance' scam
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned the public Tuesday to beware of a recent telephone scam carried out by con artists threatening people with criminal sanctions over supposed missed court appearances. The crooks carrying out the scheme claim to be deputies and demand that would-be...
Suspect arrested in Barrio Logan shooting, SWAT standoff
A man is in custody after a shooting and SWAT standoff Friday night that left one person dead and another with a bullet wound to his head in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.
onscene.tv
SWAT Team Serves Search Warrant | Chula Vista
09.2022.2022 | 7:00 AM | CHULA VISTA – The CVPD SWAT Team served a Search Warrant for the department’s Criminal Investigation Division this morning. The neighborhood woke up to several flashbang grenades being used at the residence. Several people were inside the residence and taken out of the...
NBC San Diego
Rancho San Diego Man Arrested for Alleged Indecent Exposure
A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month. Yazen Hamoode, 27, turned himself in at San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday in connection with the alleged crimes, SDSO's Lt. Christopher Lawrence said.
NBC San Diego
One Person Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Barrio Logan
One person has died after being shot by a man who led police on a SWAT situation in Barrio Logan Friday night, San Diego Police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall, SDPD said. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and his name is not being released at this time.
Man Dead, Woman with Vehicle Damage Booked into Santee Detention Center
Police found a man with fatal injuries on the side of a road Friday after conducting a traffic stop on a nearby car with what authorities described as “recent” front end damage. The California Highway Patrol pulled over Janet Rivera Mendoza, 27, after observing “recent right-front-end crash damage”...
KPBS
Carlsbad police reformed its use-of-force policies after incident
On a Saturday night in April 2021, Carlsbad Police Officer Jordan Walker was searching for a stolen Kia SUV in an area of town next to Interstate 5 known as a hotspot for crime. He spotted the car being driven by a woman with a male passenger. He pulled them...
NBC San Diego
Hour-Long Carjacking Spree Ends With Two in Custody Following Brief Pursuit
Two men are in custody Wednesday following a fifty-minute carjacking spree that spanned through City Heights ending in Carmel Mountain. At around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of City Heights reported to San Diego Police that he had been the victim of a violent carjacking.
Ocean Beach Drug Dealer Sentenced to 12 Years for Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
An Ocean Beach man was sentenced Friday to more than a dozen years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to another man’s fatal overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Anthony Souza, 46, sold counterfeit pills that led to the death of 28-year-old Chad Stevens. Souza, who...
SD County deputies warn of calls regarding arrest warrants
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants community members to beware of a warrant scam involving con artists posing as deputies.
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway
A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.
Woman arrested on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run crash
A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash near Santee, California Highway Patrol announced.
eastcountymagazine.org
DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH IN SANTEE; VICTIM REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED
September 23, 2022 (Lakeside) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a hit-and-run accident last night on State Route 67 southbound near Woodside Avenue in Santee. The CHP also needs help to identify the male victim. A CHP sergeant conducting an enforcement stop of a blue Nissan Altima on...
2 SD jail inmates found unresponsive, 1 dies in hospital
A county medical examiner is expected to schedule an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
sandiegocountynews.com
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in an Escondido neighborhood, authorities said.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego County pays $1.35M to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest in Fallbrook
Deputies used a stun gun on 29-year-old Marco Antonio Napoles and placed him in a restraining device called a "Wrap". Napoles died 36 hours later.
Coast News
Outside investigator finds Oceanside treasurer violated city codes
OCEANSIDE — Treasurer Victor Roy violated several conduct and ethics codes, including viewing inappropriate material at a city library and making inappropriate comments about a dead city employee, according to a third-party investigation report released last week. Zappia Law Firm conducted the investigation following several allegations from Oceanside Treasury...
