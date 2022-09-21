ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Sheriff's officials warn of 'missed court appearance' scam

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned the public Tuesday to beware of a recent telephone scam carried out by con artists threatening people with criminal sanctions over supposed missed court appearances. The crooks carrying out the scheme claim to be deputies and demand that would-be...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

SWAT Team Serves Search Warrant | Chula Vista

09.2022.2022 | 7:00 AM | CHULA VISTA – The CVPD SWAT Team served a Search Warrant for the department’s Criminal Investigation Division this morning. The neighborhood woke up to several flashbang grenades being used at the residence. Several people were inside the residence and taken out of the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Rancho San Diego Man Arrested for Alleged Indecent Exposure

A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month. Yazen Hamoode, 27, turned himself in at San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday in connection with the alleged crimes, SDSO's Lt. Christopher Lawrence said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

One Person Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Barrio Logan

One person has died after being shot by a man who led police on a SWAT situation in Barrio Logan Friday night, San Diego Police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall, SDPD said. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and his name is not being released at this time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Fraud#San Diego Sheriff
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway

A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH IN SANTEE; VICTIM REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED

September 23, 2022 (Lakeside) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a hit-and-run accident last night on State Route 67 southbound near Woodside Avenue in Santee. The CHP also needs help to identify the male victim. A CHP sergeant conducting an enforcement stop of a blue Nissan Altima on...
sandiegocountynews.com

Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot

Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
POWAY, CA
Coast News

Outside investigator finds Oceanside treasurer violated city codes

OCEANSIDE — Treasurer Victor Roy violated several conduct and ethics codes, including viewing inappropriate material at a city library and making inappropriate comments about a dead city employee, according to a third-party investigation report released last week. Zappia Law Firm conducted the investigation following several allegations from Oceanside Treasury...
OCEANSIDE, CA

