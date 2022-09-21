Somerset County Democratic Chair Peg Schaffer made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “I was deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Jim Florio, a giant in American politics over the past 40 years. His work in Congress on the Superfund law has led to a cleaner environment and prevented countless illnesses and deaths not just in New Jersey but throughout the country. As governor, he led the way in preserving land, gun safety, and responsible budgeting which proved he cared more about the people he served than his own position. We could use more Jim Florios in this day and age, and losing the one we had is a tragedy. On behalf of the Somerset County Democratic community, I offer our deepest condolences to Lucinda and family.”

