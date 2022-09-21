Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Jersey Globe
Florio Tribute: Raymond Lesniak
Former State Sen. Raymond Lesniak (D-Elizabeth) made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “I served as Democratic State Chair during Governor Florio’s last two years in office. As Congressman, Florio was in the vanguard of environmental protection, sponsoring the Federal Superfund law which helped save New Jersey from being overrun by contaminated sites. As Governor, Florio sponsored a ban on assault weapons, again being ahead of his time.
New Jersey Globe
Florio Tribute: Joe DiVincenzo
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “New Jersey lost a great leader with the passing of James Florio. As our former Governor and Congressman, Jim was always a great friend and supporter of Essex County. An independent and honest voice for our State, he was not afraid to address difficult issues even if it hurt him politically. Our condolences go out to his family.”
New Jersey Globe
Florio Tribute: Kevin McCabe
Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin McCabe made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Governor Florio was a man who never backed down from a tough fight throughout his time as Assemblyman, Congressman, and Governor. Though he didn’t win them all, he was ahead of his time in many ways. From a ban on assault rifles to his efforts to balance our state budget to his efforts to protect the pensions of union workers, many of the issues Governor Florio brought to the forefront are still being debated today.
New Jersey Globe
A surprise councilwoman works to flip Palisades Park red
Four years ago, when then-Palisades Park Councilman Christopher Chung defeated incumbent Mayor James Rotundo by eight votes in the Democratic primary, it was a watershed moment in Palisades Park politics. The Bergen County borough is a major hub of New Jersey’s Asian American community – it was 59% Asian as of the 2020 Census – yet until the Korean American Chung took office in 2019, it had never had an Asian American mayor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Globe
Florio Tribute: Peg Schaffer
Somerset County Democratic Chair Peg Schaffer made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “I was deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Jim Florio, a giant in American politics over the past 40 years. His work in Congress on the Superfund law has led to a cleaner environment and prevented countless illnesses and deaths not just in New Jersey but throughout the country. As governor, he led the way in preserving land, gun safety, and responsible budgeting which proved he cared more about the people he served than his own position. We could use more Jim Florios in this day and age, and losing the one we had is a tragedy. On behalf of the Somerset County Democratic community, I offer our deepest condolences to Lucinda and family.”
New Jersey Globe
Florio Tribute: Sean Spiller
New Jersey Education Association President and Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Governor Florio personified a life of public service. We mourn his passing with a deep sense of gratitude for his service in the military, state legislature, U.S. Congress, and as Governor. Governor Florio worked to protect the people of New Jersey, and fought for equity even when it was unpopular to do so. As we honor his life, my hope is that we continue his legacy. He will be missed but not forgotten.”
New Jersey Globe
Florio Tribute: John Currie
Passaic County Democratic Chairman John Currie made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “The first Governor I worked with as County Chairman was Jim Florio. He was an man of honor dignity and never shied away from his core beliefs and values. I am glad as the years have moved on from his Administration, history has recognized that New Jersey is now an better place because of his leadership and vision. My prayers go out to Lucinda and the entire Florio family and strong group of friends. Everyone involved in New Jersey politics will miss Jim Florio, RIP governor.”
New Jersey Globe
In Cranford, incumbents from both parties seek re-election
In a bygone era of Union County politics, the train station towns of Summit, Westfield and Cranford were Republican citadels. Summit and Westfield are now solidly Democratic, and while Cranford leans blue — Democrats started winning local elections there in the 1970s — it remains a swing town – and a place without coattails.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey Globe
Florio Tribute: Michele Matsikoudis
Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis (R-New Providence) issued the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “John and I send our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Governor Florio. May his legacy of service – both in uniform in the U.S. Navy and in his many roles as a public official – continue to live on for many years to come.”
New Jersey Globe
Teaneck Democrats under fire for anti-Hindu resolution
The Teaneck Democratic organization is in the crosshairs of state and national Indian American leaders after they passed a controversial resolution that potentially divides New Jersey’s Hindu and Muslim communities by labeling some U.S.-based Hindu organizations as foreign hate groups. Alexandra Soriano-Taveras, the Teaneck Democratic municipal chairman is now...
New Jersey Globe
Democrats are playing to take North Caldwell for the first time in over 100 years
North Caldwell is a small suburban town of 6,694 people in northern West Essex where Tony Soprano lived. It’s where Rep. Josh Gottheimer grew up, and where Thomas Mosser, sitting in his kitchen in 1994, was killed when he received a mail bomb from the Unabomber, Theodore Kaczynski. It’s...
Islamic Group Wants Teaneck, NJ, Mayor to Condemn ‘Camel’ Comments
The mayor of Teaneck is being called on by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations to denounce comments made by a Zoning Board member that came out during a court hearing. Legal battle over Islamic community center. The township is being sued by the Al Ummah...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Globe
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
‘Hub City’ train station to get $49M upgrade. Murphy says it will be a ‘point of pride.’
Surrounded by the city’s ever-growing skyline, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday painted New Brunswick as a place enjoying an ongoing renaissance — home not just to Rutgers University, Johnson & Johnson, a medical school, and theater but a slew of new buildings and projects. Still, Murphy noted, anyone...
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations
Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
njbmagazine.com
Murphy Highlights $49M New Brunswick Train Station Upgrades
Gov. Phil Murphy today highlighted critical infrastructure improvements at the New Brunswick Train Station as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget agreement. Located on NJ TRANSIT’s Northeast Corridor rail line, the station will benefit from a $49 million investment toward extending and replacing passenger platforms, rehabilitating escalators and elevators, installing energy-efficient lighting, and upgrading heating and air-conditioning systems, in addition to other internal and external projects.
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
Man charged in Rudy Giuliani 'slap' wants $2 million for false arrest
Daniel Gill was seen on a video in June touching Giuliani on the back with an open hand while Giuliani was at a Staten Island ShopRite supermarket.
Comments / 2