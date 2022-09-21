Read full article on original website
Feeding Florida prepared for immediate storm response to Hurricane Ian
The group provides food, hygiene and paper supplies to those in need. The Feeding Florida network of food banks is prepared to provide statewide relief to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, the group announced Monday. Feeding Florida partners with the Department of Emergency management to create a mass feeding team...
AARP survey: Fewer residents aged 45+ have emergency plans, more want to shelter in place
'This warning cannot wait. We urge Floridians to get their emergency plans in place now,' AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said. Noting a recent survey that gauged storm readiness of older Floridians, AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson is urging people to update their plans as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida.
Prepare, don’t panic, Gov. DeSantis says as Hurricane Ian inches closer
'They’re constantly resupplying the fuel. … There’s no need to panic buy fuel.'. Floridians should heed local evacuation orders and make plans ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday, but they shouldn’t panic or over-purchase supplies. As of the 11 a.m....
Personnel note: The Vogel Group, Holtzman Vogel expand in Tallahassee
Tori Deal, Chad Revis and Josh Pratt are coming aboard. The Vogel Group and law firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are expanding in Tallahassee with three new hires. Chad Revis, Josh Pratt are joining the law firm — Holtzman Vogel — while Tori Deal is coming on as...
Charlie Crist rips Ron DeSantis insurance failures as Ian surges toward Florida
'DeSantis let these insurance companies double Floridians rates and they’re still going belly up.'. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is again attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis on insurance market failures. “Ron DeSantis is the worst property insurance Governor in Florida history, period,” Crist contended Monday. “Gov. DeSantis let these...
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.26.22
Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. The Vogel Group and law firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are expanding in Tallahassee with three new hires. Chad Revis and Josh Pratt are joining the law firm — Holtzman Vogel — while Tori Deal...
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 9.25.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the hurricanes, state government, and the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida. While it was a great Saturday night in Tallahassee and the rest of the Big...
Public Service Commission cancels meetings ahead of Ian landfall
Among the canceled meetings was one to discuss controversial proposed changes regarding clean energy goals. The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has canceled its meeting for this week with the threat of Hurricane Ian. The PSC, which regulates utilities throughout the state, was set to hold three meetings between Tuesday...
Southwest Florida braces for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact
Some models show the area at risk, with storm surge concerns especially high. With the storm path for Hurricane Ian potentially bringing a major system to Southwest Florida, emergency officials are stepping up preparations. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch from Englewood to the Anclote River, including...
Daniel Uhlfelder: Returning to Remove Ron, troll DeSantis
Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I’d also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.
AAA report: Hurricane Ian not expected to kick up gas prices
Fears of a recession have pushed prices downward in the last week. Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, gas prices declined 4 cents per gallon last week, and officials from AAA — The Auto Club Group are not expecting that the storm will disrupt supply or kick up a spike in prices.
Colleges make different calls in Southwest Florida on when to cancel class
Sarasota Colleges largely called off class, but further south, officials are monitoring the storm. Colleges and universities in Southwest Florida have made differing calls on when or whether to close classes down. In the Sarasota area, New College of Florida announced it would cancel classes as of 10 a.m. on...
Climate groups flood gift shop in stunt to warn Floridians about sea level rise
'Florida could stop being Florida if we don't take action soon.'. Several groups looking to encourage action to protect Florida against climate change are out with a new, splashy video aiming to show the possible effects of sea level rise up close and personal. The video utilized a specially constructed...
Salvation Army of Florida makes preparations for Tropical Storm Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida’s 24 southernmost counties counties Friday afternoon. The Salvation Army of Florida is making preparations for Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by the time it reaches the Florida peninsula. The non-profit has...
FPL dispatches teams to prepare for storm, encourages Floridians launch prep plans
Florida Power & Light dispatched teams to trim trees in Florida ahead of a hurricane tracking toward the state. Workers aim to limit hazards that could stand thousands of Floridians without power in the event hurricane-force winds impact their area. Forecasts show Tropical Ian making ground fall in west Florida...
Uber to offer free rides to shelters in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian
Discounts of up to $30 will be available to travel to and from state-approved sites. Uber will offer free trips to and from hurricane shelters in Tampa Bay. The ride-share company announced it will cover round-trip travel costing up to $30 each way to and from state-approved evacuation shelters. The offer is available for shelters in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties. A list of approved shelters throughout the state of Florida can be found here.
FDACS issues tips for avoiding danger, scams that come with high wind, flooding
BOLO issued for dangers and scams that accompany natural disasters. Hurricane Ian has the state exposed and the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has issued some pointers for preparing for the storm’s wrath safely and avoiding the scams that often follow a natural disaster’s wake. All...
For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm
As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
Tampa Bay-area smart pond preparing for Hurricane Ian
The pond is preparing to convert from water quality to flood protection status. The National Stormwater Trust is preparing to convert its Tampa Bay-area Smart Pond from water quality to flood protection status to increase stormwater storage capability for Hurricane Ian. Converting to flood protection status will allow the Smart...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22
The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
