ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Feeding Florida prepared for immediate storm response to Hurricane Ian

The group provides food, hygiene and paper supplies to those in need. The Feeding Florida network of food banks is prepared to provide statewide relief to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, the group announced Monday. Feeding Florida partners with the Department of Emergency management to create a mass feeding team...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist rips Ron DeSantis insurance failures as Ian surges toward Florida

'DeSantis let these insurance companies double Floridians rates and they’re still going belly up.'. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is again attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis on insurance market failures. “Ron DeSantis is the worst property insurance Governor in Florida history, period,” Crist contended Monday. “Gov. DeSantis let these...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Public Service Commission cancels meetings ahead of Ian landfall

Among the canceled meetings was one to discuss controversial proposed changes regarding clean energy goals. The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has canceled its meeting for this week with the threat of Hurricane Ian. The PSC, which regulates utilities throughout the state, was set to hold three meetings between Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Weather Forecasts#Health And Safety#Forest Management#State Forester
floridapolitics.com

Southwest Florida braces for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact

Some models show the area at risk, with storm surge concerns especially high. With the storm path for Hurricane Ian potentially bringing a major system to Southwest Florida, emergency officials are stepping up preparations. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch from Englewood to the Anclote River, including...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Uhlfelder: Returning to Remove Ron, troll DeSantis

Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I’d also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

AAA report: Hurricane Ian not expected to kick up gas prices

Fears of a recession have pushed prices downward in the last week. Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, gas prices declined 4 cents per gallon last week, and officials from AAA — The Auto Club Group are not expecting that the storm will disrupt supply or kick up a spike in prices.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Colleges make different calls in Southwest Florida on when to cancel class

Sarasota Colleges largely called off class, but further south, officials are monitoring the storm. Colleges and universities in Southwest Florida have made differing calls on when or whether to close classes down. In the Sarasota area, New College of Florida announced it would cancel classes as of 10 a.m. on...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
floridapolitics.com

Salvation Army of Florida makes preparations for Tropical Storm Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida’s 24 southernmost counties counties Friday afternoon. The Salvation Army of Florida is making preparations for Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by the time it reaches the Florida peninsula. The non-profit has...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Uber to offer free rides to shelters in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian

Discounts of up to $30 will be available to travel to and from state-approved sites. Uber will offer free trips to and from hurricane shelters in Tampa Bay. The ride-share company announced it will cover round-trip travel costing up to $30 each way to and from state-approved evacuation shelters. The offer is available for shelters in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties. A list of approved shelters throughout the state of Florida can be found here.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm

As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Bay-area smart pond preparing for Hurricane Ian

The pond is preparing to convert from water quality to flood protection status. The National Stormwater Trust is preparing to convert its Tampa Bay-area Smart Pond from water quality to flood protection status to increase stormwater storage capability for Hurricane Ian. Converting to flood protection status will allow the Smart...
ENVIRONMENT
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy