NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
NHL
Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 56 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kraken
The Oilers head to Seattle for their second preseason game and their second game of a back-to-back. The Edmonton Oilers head down to Seattle for their second exhibition game of the preseason, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena. You can listen to the game on the...
NHL
SPLIT-SQUAD ROSTERS - 25.09.22
The game groups for tonight's exhibition games have been announced. Ahead of the split-squad games vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have released their game rosters:. In Vancouver (5:00 PM MT) Forwards. 17 - Milan Lucic - LW 21 - Kevin Rooney - C 22 - Trevor Lewis - RW.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'GOOD TO BE BACK'
The buzz around the rink before tonight's home-and-away split-squad games against the Canucks. "It's good to get some different opponents out there instead of seeing your own guys, so it's good. First opportunity to get the rust off from summer here and we dressed a pretty good squad so I think you want to get right into and certainly couldn't can get a better game."
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers finish back-to-back exhibition games to begin the pre-season with a road tilt at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken on Monday night. Mattias Janmark will play for the first time in Oilers colours on a top line with Devin Shore and Derek Ryan....
NHL
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
NHL
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
NHL
Sabres announce roster for Sunday's preseason opener
Buffalo meets Washington at 2 p.m. on NHL Network and 1520 AM. The Sabres have announced the roster for their preseason opener against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio...
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
NHL
Devils Open Preseason in Montreal | PRE-GAME STORY
New Jersey kicks off its seven-game preseason slate in Montreal Monday night. The Devils open their seven-game preseason schedule with a showdown against the Canadiens at Montreal. You can watch the game on the Devils' official app or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus...
NHL
Notebook: Schedule Talk & Stromwall's Second Chance
RALEIGH, NC. - On-ice sessions at Carolina Hurricanes Training Camp began on Thursday, but just as quickly as they started, the next benchmarks followed shortly behind. Sunday morning the team made its first roster reduction, assigning prospects Bobby Orr, Bryce Montgomery and Jakub Vondras to their respective junior clubs for the upcoming season.
NHL
WATCH LIVE - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Click to view our live stream from the Scotiabank Saddledome. Vladar looking to take his game to another level this year. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 28 degrees this Wednesday. That's positively scorching, around these parts, this close...
NHL
Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings
BROSSARD -- Team A and Team C go head-to-head in the first intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday at the Bell Sports Complex. Here are the lines and defense pairings for both teams:. Intra-squad scrimmage lineup. Team A. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 48 - Filip Mesar 68 - Mike...
NHL
Quinn, Power part of young core creating 'real bright future' for Sabres
WASHINGTON -- Jack Quinn gave the Buffalo Sabres a glimpse of what they hope the forward will provide this season, and for many seasons to come, late in a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener Sunday. With Buffalo trailing by a goal and on a...
NHL
Red vs. White Scrimmage: What you need to know
MONTREAL - Hockey is finally back as the Canadiens hit the ice at the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Sunday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the annual Red vs. White Intrasquad Scrimmage presented by IGA. 1. Doors to the event open at 1:30...
NHL
Lightning games Wednesday, Thursday postponed due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today postponed the team's preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at AMALIE Arena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian. Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those details will...
