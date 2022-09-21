The WDSU weather team is now focusing on Hurricane Ian, but also keeping an eye on the entire Atlantic Basin. Models are starting to agree on a path up the Florida West Coast. It is forecast to be a Cat 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds when it crosses the west portion of Cuba. It is forecast to be a Cat 4 in the Southeast Gulf Tuesday with winds of 130 mph. Wednesday it is getting close to West Central Florida as a Cat 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds. It will slow down. This is not good. The low pressure will act as a pump and push water onshore. Storm surge is a concern. A slow moving storm can also dump a lot of rain. Wind shear and dry air begin to knock Ian down some late Thursday. When it moves onshore sometime Thursday along most likely the upper Florida Peninsula, it is forecast to be a Cat 1 hurricane.

