Ukraine’s president says 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens have been released by Russia in prisoner exchange

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Comments / 0