Read full article on original website
Related
62 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 6, Including "Go Back To BED"
Rhaenyra, get your butt back in bed RIGHT NOW.
papermag.com
Kim Kardashian Goes Viral for (Not) Crying
Kim Kardashian is going viral for crying... or not. In the aftermath of the Season two premiere of The Kardashians, a fan speculated that Kim’s emotional confessional may not have been as genuine as we thought. A viral TikTok claims Kim’s cry was manufactured. In the scene in question,...
The Reason Marvel Chose Not To Recast Chadwick Boseman In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Had To Do With Something Stan Lee Once Said
Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.
papermag.com
PAPER and Hulu Join Forces for 'The D'Amelio Show' Pop-Up in LA
The second season of The D’Amelio Show — the docuseries starring Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, and their parents Marc and Heidi — premieres on the streaming platform on September 28. And to celebrate, we’re joining forces with Hulu for a special one-day pop-up in Los Angeles.
RELATED PEOPLE
papermag.com
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud Performance
Rolling Loud, known as one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world, suffered from a series of incidents over the weekend during their annual New York gathering. One of their headliners, A$AP Rocky, took to Twitter to take responsibility for one of the most-discussed disappointments of the weekend. —...
Comments / 0