Kim Kardashian Goes Viral for (Not) Crying

Kim Kardashian is going viral for crying... or not. In the aftermath of the Season two premiere of The Kardashians, a fan speculated that Kim’s emotional confessional may not have been as genuine as we thought. A viral TikTok claims Kim’s cry was manufactured. In the scene in question,...
PAPER and Hulu Join Forces for 'The D'Amelio Show' Pop-Up in LA

The second season of The D’Amelio Show — the docuseries starring Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, and their parents Marc and Heidi — premieres on the streaming platform on September 28. And to celebrate, we’re joining forces with Hulu for a special one-day pop-up in Los Angeles.
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud Performance

Rolling Loud, known as one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world, suffered from a series of incidents over the weekend during their annual New York gathering. One of their headliners, A$AP Rocky, took to Twitter to take responsibility for one of the most-discussed disappointments of the weekend. —...
