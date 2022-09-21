Trisha Paytas wants to be your mom. As you've probably heard, the controversial YouTuber has already been using the recent birth of their first child, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, to stir up a ton of online chatter. From sparking a fierce debate amongst Twitter users about their daughter's name to engaging with fan conspiracy theories about Malibu Barbie being the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, with this near-constant stream of drama, it's a pretty wild to think about how their baby — who they share with husband Moses Hacmon — was born just a week and a half ago. But with that said, Paytas has now seemingly decided to continue feeding into the frenzy by making a new POV ASMR video, where they pretend that they are your mother and you are their baby.

