Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Addison Rae Stays Cozy In Ugg Boots With Boy Shorts & Tank Top For Pilates Class
Addison Rae served a monochromatic style moment complete with cozy fall footwear. The social media sensation was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., today. Although the fall season has officially started, Rae was dressed in lightweight separates for the workout session. Her outfit consisted of a cropped pullover shirt and black tank top. She complemented boy pieces with tiny low-rise boy shorts. Sticking to a chill vibe, Rae accessorized with round glasses, dainty earrings and a thin necklace. The media personality opted for a fresh face with no makeup and kept her straight brunette tresses away from her face...
Rihanna to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna is making a much-anticipated return to music — with a performance at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 34-year-old singer and self-made billionaire confirmed her participation this morning via an Instagram post depicting her tattooed hand holding an NFL football. The league likewise posted on social media and released its own statement, noting that this would be the inaugural halftime show sponsored by Apple Music.
A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud Performance
Rolling Loud, known as one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world, suffered from a series of incidents over the weekend during their annual New York gathering. One of their headliners, A$AP Rocky, took to Twitter to take responsibility for one of the most-discussed disappointments of the weekend. —...
Bushwig Came Back With a Bang
Introduction by Kenna McCafferty / Photography and interviews by Serichai Traipoom. Always inviting the unexpected, Brooklyn staples like Bottoms, No Bra, Papi Juice and Babynymph underscored a surprise set from NYC’s newest spinstress, Chelsea Manning, that brought a twist to tradition. The lineup also notably included Kevin Aviance, who was sampled on Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE album.
I'm Ready to Talk About SHE by Shereé
I’ve got a lot on my mind. Rihanna’s halftime set and whether or not it will include "Kiss It Better," Manu Rios' Prada tank top at the house’s Spring 2023 show, Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale’s Jovani jumpsuit, Shawn Mendes' copper Ayurveda water bottle, KiKi Layne’s latest Instagram post, Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher speaking out for no reason whatsoever.
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
Trisha Paytas Pretends You're Their Baby in New POV ASMR Video
Trisha Paytas wants to be your mom. As you've probably heard, the controversial YouTuber has already been using the recent birth of their first child, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, to stir up a ton of online chatter. From sparking a fierce debate amongst Twitter users about their daughter's name to engaging with fan conspiracy theories about Malibu Barbie being the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, with this near-constant stream of drama, it's a pretty wild to think about how their baby — who they share with husband Moses Hacmon — was born just a week and a half ago. But with that said, Paytas has now seemingly decided to continue feeding into the frenzy by making a new POV ASMR video, where they pretend that they are your mother and you are their baby.
