ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Litchfield Elementary seeks funds for playground

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgOOO_0i53rezS00

Recess should be a time for a kid to exercise, explore and have fun with friends — but at Litchfield Elementary School, playground offerings are limited.

Students from third to fifth grade currently have the option of spending their time on the basketball courts or a large soccer field — unshaded structures that become almost unusable during the hot summer months, and inaccessibly year-round for some students with special needs.

Now, Litchfield Elementary School is in the drawing for Kiwanis International’s Legacy of Play 2022 contest that will provide a $25,000 grant for play structures to one deserving winner.

If LES wins the grant, it will go toward the school’s $100,000 goal, of which $75,000 has already been raised by the PTSA and the greater Litchfield community.

“A playground encourages each student to engage in physical activity during recess. Play areas help kids build their gross motor skills, but they also benefit students' overall physical health,” according to LES’ legacy of Play submission.

“It is hard for them to experience exercise and social time when their play options are limited and hot.”

The contest winner will be announced Oct. 13, 2022. In the meantime, community members can vote for Litchfield Elementary by selecting the “heart” button and providing an email address when prompted at kiwanis.org .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Kiwanis International#Les#Ptsa
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
434
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy