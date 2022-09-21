ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students

New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam. Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan. Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief. These scammers are really trying...
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

