cowboystatedaily.com
Clarene Law, Longtime Wyoming Legislator And Businesswoman, Died
One could almost always expect to see Clarene Law’s friendly face inside the office behind the front desk of the Antler Inn motel in Jackson. If she wasn’t in her office, she could often be found cruising around Jackson in her emerald green 1976 Cadillac. Law, 89, died...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State
PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
buckrail.com
Lawmakers mull property tax relief
Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.
wrrnetwork.com
WRIR Food Bank Distribution on 26th; Indigenous Artists Sought
The Food Bank of Wyoming’s Food Distribution is planned for September 26th at 1 p.m. at the Arapahoe School, 455 Little Wind River Bottom Road and at the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority, 37 North Fork Road, Fort Washakie. Indigenous Artists Sought. The Lander Art Center has issued a call...
wrrnetwork.com
Rocky Mountain Hall at the Fort Closed into November; One road reopened
Notice of Closure from the Eastern Shoshone Tribe:. The Rocky Mountain Hall at Fort Washakie is now closed to the public starting for remodeling and asbestos abatement. It is expected to be closed until late October- into November. Thank you for understanding. One Road reopened. The Sage Creek Road to...
