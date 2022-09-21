ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, WY

Clarene Law, Longtime Wyoming Legislator And Businesswoman, Died

One could almost always expect to see Clarene Law’s friendly face inside the office behind the front desk of the Antler Inn motel in Jackson. If she wasn’t in her office, she could often be found cruising around Jackson in her emerald green 1976 Cadillac. Law, 89, died...
JACKSON, WY
Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State

PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
WYOMING STATE
Lawmakers mull property tax relief

Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.
WYOMING STATE
WRIR Food Bank Distribution on 26th; Indigenous Artists Sought

The Food Bank of Wyoming’s Food Distribution is planned for September 26th at 1 p.m. at the Arapahoe School, 455 Little Wind River Bottom Road and at the Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority, 37 North Fork Road, Fort Washakie. Indigenous Artists Sought. The Lander Art Center has issued a call...
FORT WASHAKIE, WY
