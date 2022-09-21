Community is encouraged to invest in childhood literacy and help buy 18,000 books. Sugar Land ‐ The start of the new school year also means it’s time to kick‐off ACHIEVE Fort Bend County’s annual fundraising campaign for its 2023 Summer Reading Program. The program strives to keep children who are struggling with reading interested and engaged in reading over the summer months and ultimately better prepared for the new school year. Targeting students earlier in their education helps prevent reading loss that many children experience during the summer months. A $50 investment buys 10 books for one child and helps keep them from falling behind academically.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO