Houston, TX

thekatynews.com

ACHIEVE Fort Bend County Kicks-Off Fundraising Campaign for its 7th Annual Summer Reading Program

Community is encouraged to invest in childhood literacy and help buy 18,000 books. Sugar Land ‐ The start of the new school year also means it’s time to kick‐off ACHIEVE Fort Bend County’s annual fundraising campaign for its 2023 Summer Reading Program. The program strives to keep children who are struggling with reading interested and engaged in reading over the summer months and ultimately better prepared for the new school year. Targeting students earlier in their education helps prevent reading loss that many children experience during the summer months. A $50 investment buys 10 books for one child and helps keep them from falling behind academically.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

WHO KILLED FREDERICK KENNEDY JR.?

Homicide investigators need the public’s help for information on the unsolved murder of 27-year-old Frederick Charles Kennedy Jr, in west Harris County. On Thursday, August 2, 2108, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to 5751 Greenhouse in regard to an in progress call for service.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Arboretum Hosts Fall Plant Sale Friday & Saturday, Oct. 7-8

Plants will help attract birds, bees and butterflies. Calling all gardeners: Fall is one of the best times to garden in Houston, so get ready at the Houston Arboretum’s Fall Plant Sale. A variety of Texas natives will be featured, including perennial and annual wildflowers (including milkweed), grasses, shrubs and trees. These plants are perfect for attracting butterflies, bees and other pollinators to your yard or garden while helping to conserve water, reduce mowing, protect the soil and save money on fertilizer and pesticides. Some of the plants offered this year include Green Milkweed, American Beautyberry, Inland Sea Oats, Turk’s Cap, and Mexican Plum.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Mavs Accomplish Mission against Cougars, 77-63

77-63 may sounds like a basketball score. Don’t be fooled. It’s serious football action between two explosive offensive teams when 140 points are scored at any time. Thursday’s District 19-6A football game became an offensive bonanza by halftime as Cinco Ranch and Morton Ranch entered intermission tied, 35-35. In the final two quarters, the Mavericks continued to lead and pressured the Cougars to keep up.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

One Last Look at the City of Fulshear Proposed FY2023 Budget

City of Fulshear Special City Council met Sept 6, & 20, 2022, the main topic being the approval of the FY2023 Budget. Mayor Aaron Groff led the discussion between city council members Lisa Kettler Martin, Ken Pool, Jason Knape, Sarah B. Johnson, Debra Cates, Joel M. Patterson, and Kaye Kahlich.
FULSHEAR, TX
thekatynews.com

Razzle-dazzle Cirque du Soleil spectacular KOOZA is coming to HOUSTON

Be swept away by a thrilling series of edge-of-your-seat surprises From January 25 to March 5, 2023 under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park. Tickets are available to Cirque Club members starting today at 10 a.m. General on-sale starts on September 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. The thrilling,...
HOUSTON, TX

