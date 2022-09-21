ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Police searching for missing woman last seen in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Monday. According to CPD, the family of 51-year-old Carma Wilson last saw her on Saturday, Sept. 24. She hasn't been seen or heard from since. Wilson is believed to...
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
1 injured in shooting on South Kenwood Drive; NCPD 'pursuing person of interest'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston late Friday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police Department. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to South Kenwood Drive to find a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
4 adults, 2 dogs displaced after house fire on Taber Circle: CFD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Fire Department officials say four adults and two dogs were displaced from their home on Taber Circle Sunday. Two pet birds did not survive. The residential structure fire was called in around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said there was visible smoke venting...
West Ashley C.A.S. students examine crime scenes in class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You wouldn't expect to see high school students analyzing a crime scene in the school hallway, even if the victim isn't real. That's exactly what some Charleston County teens are doing. ABC News 4 got an exclusive look at the class at the West Ashley...
Dr. Annie Andrew, Lisa Ellis host free 'Conversation on Children' in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of Democratic candidates are hosting a free event on Saturday in downtown Charleston to discuss issues impacting children. The discussion will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Unitarian Church, located at 4 Archdale Street, and will feature Dr. Annie Andrews -- candidate for the First Congressional District -- and Lisa Ellis -- candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.
