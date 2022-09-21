ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary. So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia Tech coaching search could include candidates with Penn State ties

It is certainly not unprecedented for a head coach to lose his job before October in college football, but it is a rarity to see three head coaching changes be made before the calendar flips from September to October. Yet, on Monday, Georgia Tech became the third FBS program to part ways with its head coach by relieving Geoff Collins of his head coaching responsibilities in Atlanta. Georgia Tech followed Nebraska and Arizona State in making changes at the top of their respective football programs in September, and the Yellow Jackets job, in particular, could have some familiar names to...
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
