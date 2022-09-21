ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford fire displaces four adults

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Hartford Firefighters responded to 1980 Park Street for a working fire. Upon arrival, companies confirmed a working fire and requested a second alarm. The property is a 3 story mixed occupancy with a liquor store and barbershop on the first floor. Two civilians...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New substance abuse rehab space opening in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those recovering from substance abuse are about to get a new resource in New Haven. Gov. Ned Lamont was among those present for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Recovery and Wellness Center, which aims to provide a short-term therapeutic living environment for people in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce

(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

5K run raises awareness for police officer mental health

It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. Run for the brave and finest 5k. Updated: 14 hours...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
LONGMEADOW, MA
New Britain Herald

Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Candy corn sold at grocery store in Glastonbury recalled

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Candy corn that was sold at a grocery store in Glastonbury has been recalled. Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts, announced a recall of its 15-ounce packages of candy corn. The company said it recalled the packages because they may contain “undeclared egg.”. The candy...
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Annual CT crime statistics report released; violent, property crimes down

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. The report was discussed during a news conference with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and Gov. Ned Lamont. It happened at the DESPP in...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Sound on Sound Music Festival organizers admit experience was chaotic

Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 4 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

