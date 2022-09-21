Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford fire displaces four adults
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Hartford Firefighters responded to 1980 Park Street for a working fire. Upon arrival, companies confirmed a working fire and requested a second alarm. The property is a 3 story mixed occupancy with a liquor store and barbershop on the first floor. Two civilians...
New substance abuse rehab space opening in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Those recovering from substance abuse are about to get a new resource in New Haven. Gov. Ned Lamont was among those present for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Recovery and Wellness Center, which aims to provide a short-term therapeutic living environment for people in […]
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce
(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
Two people homeless after Springfield mobile home fire
The Red Cross is assisting two people who were forced out of their Springfield mobile home by a fire early Monday morning.
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
Eyewitness News
5K run raises awareness for police officer mental health
It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. Run for the brave and finest 5k. Updated: 14 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
Eyewitness News
Candy corn sold at grocery store in Glastonbury recalled
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Candy corn that was sold at a grocery store in Glastonbury has been recalled. Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts, announced a recall of its 15-ounce packages of candy corn. The company said it recalled the packages because they may contain “undeclared egg.”. The candy...
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
Eyewitness News
Annual CT crime statistics report released; violent, property crimes down
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. The report was discussed during a news conference with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and Gov. Ned Lamont. It happened at the DESPP in...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Sound on Sound Music Festival organizers admit experience was chaotic
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 4 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
Video Shows Connecticut State Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
A gut-wrenching video of a state police officer assisting a veteran has gone viral.
Comments / 2