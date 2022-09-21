ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.F. Symphony teams up with African-American Shakespeare Co. for season openers

By By James Ambroff-Tahan | Special to The Examiner, Photo by Jay Yamada/Courtesy of San Francisco Symphony
A carnival celebration scene from the African-American Shakespeare Company's 2017 production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.' Photo by Jay Yamada/Courtesy of San Francisco Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony will usher in its 2022-23 season with two performances of Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in collaboration with the African-American Shakespeare Company. And both performances, conducted by music director Esa-Pekka Salonen, will be cause for celebration — on Thursday for the annual All San Francisco concert that honors community groups and regional nonprofits, and on Friday for the company’s Opening Night Gala concert.

The S.F. Symphony has usually presented different programs for the season openers. But in 2021, the company joined forces with Alonzo King Lines Ballet for the gala, and that experience helped inspire another shared effort for both opening concerts this season.

“This year, we were thinking about what we wanted to do, and Esa-Pekka said he always loved the music of Mendelssohn’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,'" recalled Phillippa Cole, the Symphony's senior director of artistic planning. “He said it would be wonderful to collaborate again with another company and to have some actors. The whole theory is that it’s meant to be light, whimsical and comical.”

As Cole explained, the All San Francisco concert is a high-profile part of Symphony’s outreach program to community partners, which, though by invitation only, is affordably priced at $12 per ticket. And the Symphony’s decision to turn to the African-American Shakespeare Company as its performing partner for the two concerts was an obvious choice.

“The AASC is a Shakespeare company, that’s what they do, and they are also literally around the corner from us in Hayes Valley,” she said.

Indeed, an open house held by AASC founder and executive director Sherri Young may have played a fortuitous role in involving the theater company in the Symphony's staging of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“Sherri got us this lovely space on Gough Street, and everyone would walk by and see our posters,” said AASC's artistic director, L. Peter Callender. “A young lady was at our open house, and I struck up a conversation because, of course, that’s what artistic directors do. She told me she was a member of the San Francisco Symphony, and welcomed us to the neighborhood. Two days later, I got an email from her saying she would love to introduce me to Phillippa Cole, and that’s the genesis of this association.”

Mendelssohn wrote an overture for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 1826; and in 1842, he composed incidental music that includes his famous “Wedding March” and added the overture as his Opus 61, which in the modern era has largely been performed in concert. Although the San Francisco Symphony will perform the music interspersed with text spoken by the African-American Shakespeare Company, which is considerably shorter than the play’s roughly three-hour length, the combined effort is closer to what Mendelssohn intended and likely to be a revelatory experience.

“As theater artists, we always look to the theater and we forget that there are opera versions of, say, ‘Othello,’ Young said. “I was listening to the music that the Symphony gave me on Spotify and I was like, what? The ‘Wedding March’? I had no idea! None! So I think this cross-collaboration will actually give exposure and engagement to different communities in ways that we never thought about before.”

The mission of the AASC, which was founded in 1994, has always been devoted to making classical theater more accessible to diverse audiences and providing more opportunities for actors of color to perform and master classical theater roles.

“That is why we founded this organization, to give our community — it started with the Black community — the exposure and engagement to enjoy works they didn’t think they were part of, or appreciate, or saw themselves participating in,” Young said.

The seemingly difficult task of paring down “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from three hours to under a half hour fell to Callender. Yet he had a practical philosophy on how to trim a Shakespearean masterpiece: focus on the essentials.

“It’s like any story,” Callender said. “I can sit here and in 20 minutes I can talk about, say, ‘A Tale of Two Cities.’ Dickens wrote that amazing piece, and it’s long, epic and beautiful. I can tell you about that story in about 20 minutes. And what I left out, I would love for you to pick up the novel and read.”

The AASC actors, along with other surprise guest stars, perform scenes from the play through the musical movements of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which also features members of the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and sopranos Anne-Marie MacIntosh and Elisa Sunshine, both Adler Fellows with the San Francisco Opera who will be making their Symphony debuts.

“An orchestra is only as good as its value to its own community,” Salonen said. “What better way to open the season than by collaborating with the African-American Shakespeare Company and Adler Fellowship Program. This opportunity creates a one-of-a-kind performance driven by the creative synergy that arises when everyone brings something different and exciting to the art-making.”

The All San Francisco concert is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. To request an invitation for a community group or nonprofit, email www.sfsymphony.org/allsf. The Opening Night Gala concert and after-party is 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Concert tickets and dining packages are available via sfsymphony.org.

