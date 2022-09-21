ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen continued success on the full day trips, whenever the wind has allowed them to get out to the grounds. The fluke bite has started to slow down, but they’ve still been finding plenty of sea bass and scup. They are also seeing better numbers of cod on the grounds, and they will be starting to transition to more cod focused trips as we roll into fall.
ABC6.com

How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
ABC6.com

Rhode Island turns off tolls for truckers after industry wins lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A federal judge ruled in favor of the trucking industry Wednesday in a lawsuit against Rhode Island’s new truck tolls. The lawsuit, filed by the American Trucking Associations back in 2018, argued that the tolls were unconstitutional. They said it was a discriminatory and disproportionate burden on out-of-state operators and truckers.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
kiiky.com

Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023

Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
nrinow.news

The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
WWLP

Officials whiff on first bid for Cape bridge funds

Public officials fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them "disappointed" as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project.
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
Brown Daily Herald

Dispensaries, regulators discuss cannabis regulation in wake of recreational legalization

Beginning Dec. 1, dispensary owners in Rhode Island will be able to legally sell marijuana for recreational use, following the national trend of legalization in states across the country. Before Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May legalizing recreational marijuana sales, Rhode Island allowed sales of medical marijuana. Erica Ferelli,...
