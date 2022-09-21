Read full article on original website
Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen continued success on the full day trips, whenever the wind has allowed them to get out to the grounds. The fluke bite has started to slow down, but they’ve still been finding plenty of sea bass and scup. They are also seeing better numbers of cod on the grounds, and they will be starting to transition to more cod focused trips as we roll into fall.
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
Rhode Island turns off tolls for truckers after industry wins lawsuit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A federal judge ruled in favor of the trucking industry Wednesday in a lawsuit against Rhode Island’s new truck tolls. The lawsuit, filed by the American Trucking Associations back in 2018, argued that the tolls were unconstitutional. They said it was a discriminatory and disproportionate burden on out-of-state operators and truckers.
Rhode Island Energy rate hike approved, despite protest
The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission voted Friday to approve Rhode Island Energy's planned increases to gas and electricity rates.
Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
Report: Most RI residents putting 32% of income toward rent
Most Rhode Islanders are paying more than they can afford when it comes to rent, according to a new report released by Realtor.com.
Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023
Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
Protesters escorted out by police after Public Utilities Commission approves energy rate hikes
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The biggest fear for some Rhode Islander came true Friday after the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to approve energy rate hikes for gas and electric bills. The rate hikes by Rhode Island Energy are set to start on Oct. 1, according to...
The Drought Conditions are Improving in Parts of New England – See the Before and After
It’s Thursday and our updated drought monitor is out!. With a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, data is gathered and analyzed to release a weekly update on our soil status. This week we are watching...
Winter is coming and so are (much) higher electric bills, National Grid warns; here’s how you can lower costs
The typical residential electric customer will see a 64% increase in their monthly bill this winter, according to National Grid. Massachusetts electricity customers could be in for a steep increase in their winter bills, National Grid warned Wednesday. The utility company estimated the typical residential electric customer will see a...
Defeated Rhode Island GOP candidate for governor endorses Democratic incumbent
Defeated Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jonathan Riccitelli made waves in the Ocean State on Friday when he announced he was backing Democratic incumbent Gov. Dan McKee over his primary rival. Riccitelli, who long trailed his rival Ashley Kalus in the primary showdown, chastised her campaign as "baseless," ripped her for dishonesty,...
Officials whiff on first bid for Cape bridge funds
Public officials fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them "disappointed" as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project.
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
Dispensaries, regulators discuss cannabis regulation in wake of recreational legalization
Beginning Dec. 1, dispensary owners in Rhode Island will be able to legally sell marijuana for recreational use, following the national trend of legalization in states across the country. Before Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May legalizing recreational marijuana sales, Rhode Island allowed sales of medical marijuana. Erica Ferelli,...
RI’s Health Insurance Commissioner Approves Rate Increases, Some Businesses Face Near 10% Hike
Inflation and rate hikes are hitting Rhode Island’s business community again. Commercial health insurance premiums for 2023 have been approved by the State of Rhode Island’s Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner (OHIC), with modifications. For some categories of Rhode Island businesses, the rate hikes are as high...
