State Senate study committee draws crowd in Rome; hearing focuses on needs of adult Georgians with developmental disabilities

A state Senate study committee reviewing the needs of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities drew a crowd at the Rome Civic Center on Wednesday. Adam Carey

A shortage of direct support providers is one of the largest challenges in helping Georgia care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Despite a $190 million federal cash infusion, there is still a significant lack of reliable care providers.

A state Senate study committee on adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities heard testimony Wednesday at the Rome Civic Center in front of a large audience. The study committee is co-chaired by Sens. John Albers, R-Roswell, and Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta.

Albers spoke of the bipartisan nature of this issue: “Unlike what’s happening in Washington, D.C., we’re working well with our Democratic colleagues.” Harrell spoke of her disappointment that, upon returning to the state Senate after raising her family, she found the issue had languished for 14 years without resolution.

The Rome meeting was an opportunity for families, caregivers and self-advocates to share their experiences with waiver services, waiting lists, direct support staff pay rates and other issues relating to caring for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Those don’t even cover the issue of children aging out of the system and then finding, as adults, nearly no support.

“Another problem is government support tends to disappear as someone turns 18,” said Charlie Miller, the legislative advocacy director for the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities. “Pulling the support rug on a family that has raised a disabled child when that child reaches adulthood is catastrophic.”

There are 13,000 Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities being served by the state’s new option waiver and comprehensive support waiver programs. However, there are still 7,000 Georgians on the waiting list, and many who have received a waver cannot utilize them fully — due to a lack of providers, on top of an overall lack of resources due to covid.

The committee members already have some initial recommendations, but increasing funding for service providers and staff seems to be most critical. At $10.50 per hour, personnel pay has not increased in seven years, and many end up leaving the profession. Replacements are increasingly hard to find.

The committee will have a second outside hearing, in Tifton on Oct. 19, before returning to the Capitol on Nov. 16 to formalize their recommendations to the Georgia General Assembly in January.