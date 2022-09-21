ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

State Senate study committee draws crowd in Rome; hearing focuses on needs of adult Georgians with developmental disabilities

By Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iE5lT_0i53n5fC00
A state Senate study committee reviewing the needs of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities drew a crowd at the Rome Civic Center on Wednesday. Adam Carey

A shortage of direct support providers is one of the largest challenges in helping Georgia care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Despite a $190 million federal cash infusion, there is still a significant lack of reliable care providers.

A state Senate study committee on adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities heard testimony Wednesday at the Rome Civic Center in front of a large audience. The study committee is co-chaired by Sens. John Albers, R-Roswell, and Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta.

Albers spoke of the bipartisan nature of this issue: “Unlike what’s happening in Washington, D.C., we’re working well with our Democratic colleagues.” Harrell spoke of her disappointment that, upon returning to the state Senate after raising her family, she found the issue had languished for 14 years without resolution.

The Rome meeting was an opportunity for families, caregivers and self-advocates to share their experiences with waiver services, waiting lists, direct support staff pay rates and other issues relating to caring for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Those don’t even cover the issue of children aging out of the system and then finding, as adults, nearly no support.

“Another problem is government support tends to disappear as someone turns 18,” said Charlie Miller, the legislative advocacy director for the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities. “Pulling the support rug on a family that has raised a disabled child when that child reaches adulthood is catastrophic.”

There are 13,000 Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities being served by the state’s new option waiver and comprehensive support waiver programs. However, there are still 7,000 Georgians on the waiting list, and many who have received a waver cannot utilize them fully — due to a lack of providers, on top of an overall lack of resources due to covid.

The committee members already have some initial recommendations, but increasing funding for service providers and staff seems to be most critical. At $10.50 per hour, personnel pay has not increased in seven years, and many end up leaving the profession. Replacements are increasingly hard to find.

The committee will have a second outside hearing, in Tifton on Oct. 19, before returning to the Capitol on Nov. 16 to formalize their recommendations to the Georgia General Assembly in January.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rome News-Tribune

Berry plans community for developmentally disabled adults; Floyd County Commission to vote Tuesday at noon

Floyd County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a special use permit for new construction at Berry College that will provide housing for developmentally disabled adults. A contract for the new elections supervisor also is slated for consideration. Berry’s proposed Amber Grace Community aims to provide long-term living solutions for people as they age out of the system. It would cover about 10 acres of a 30-acre tract next to the...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Floyd County school system officials discuss additional access to College and Career Academy

Discussions are underway regarding the need for another access point to and from the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy. There have been preliminary talks between the school system and the City of Rome about connecting Evergreen Street from the dead end to the parking lot of the academy. That area is about 200 feet and the estimated cost for the asphalt is between $15,000 and $20,000. ...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Rome, GA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Rome News-Tribune

Rome Board of Education to hold called meeting Tuesday, likely to name new RHS princpal

The Rome Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m., likely to name a new Rome High School principal. Superintendent Eric Holland, the former RHS principal, said last week the process for filling the position was in its final stages and the board is expected to fill the position soon. “It’s going really, really well, with good representation,” Holland said. ...
ROME, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
2K+
Followers
515
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy