Deadline

Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Move Football Operations To Miami Amid “Near Worst-Case Scenario” Forecast

With the National Hurricane Center predicting a “near worst-case scenario” when Hurricane Ian is forecast to slam ashore in Tampa Bay Thursday, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have decided to decamp to Miami to for their scheduled Sunday Night Football home game this weekend against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The marquee matchup is set to be held at Tampa’s Raymonds James Stadium and broadcast on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bucs announced they will make use of the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida starting Wednesday since the Dolphins “would be finished...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary. So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Browns' Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he flipped his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday. The team said Garrett was taken for emergency care but did not give details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage. The highway patrol said Garrett and a unidentified female passenger were both transported to a hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
