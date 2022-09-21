Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier, Gators display aggressive approach in Tennessee loss
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. They made it a game, but in the end, Florida fell short, losing 38-33 to Tennessee in Knoxville. In the Gators’ first road game of the season, quarterback Anthony Richardson thrived in the raucus environment of Neyland Stadium,...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
News4Jax.com
Crews gather at FPL processing site in Lake City as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian threatens to affect parts of Florida later this week, crews are forming plans of how they plan to help in the aftermath. Florida Power & Light is ready to assist different communities in the state. Hundreds of crews from 27 different states...
News4Jax.com
Schools in Putnam, Columbia counties to close due to Hurricane Ian. Here’s where other districts stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. Putnam County has announced it will close down schools from Wednesday through Friday after officials made the decision to activate schools for community...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
News4Jax.com
Sandbags offered in Alachua
Sandbags will be available in Alachua as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida. The sandbag location at Wayside Park — located in Hague at 11855 NW U.S. Highway 441, Alachua, FL 32615 — opens Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per person. 2022 HURRICANE...
News4Jax.com
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosts reunion for NICU survivors, families
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted a NICU reunion Saturday. It’s an event where the hospital’s littlest survivors and their parents joined together to celebrate life and connect with caregivers and other families. Activities for children included fire truck tours, face painting, games,...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County officials: If you flooded during Hurricane Irma, expect flooding with Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Director of Emergency Management in St. Johns County is anticipating heavy rain, coastal erosion as well as possible flooding in low-lying areas due to Hurricane Ian. That includes parts of St. Augustine in the eastern part of the county as well as in...
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
News4Jax.com
Clay County residents urged to clear yards, secure pets in preparation of Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – John Ward, the director of Clay County Emergency Management, says wind speeds due to Ian could be a factor that might catch some residents off guard. It’s also why they’re advising residents to check their yards for dead of loose tree limbs, debris and anything else that might get carried away.
News4Jax.com
Alachua County urges residents to use weekend to prepare for possible hurricane
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County officials issued a news release Saturday warning residents that while the path of Tropical Storm Ian remains uncertain, now is the time to prepare. Ian is projected to make landfall anywhere from the Panhandle to the Keys as a possible major hurricane, but...
News4Jax.com
Clay County officials prepare for possible flooding in Black Creek as Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are getting prepared for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to bring strong winds and intense rain known to cause massive flooding in the Black Creek area. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward urged residents on Sunday...
