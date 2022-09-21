ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

News4Jax.com

Chomp: Napier, Gators display aggressive approach in Tennessee loss

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. They made it a game, but in the end, Florida fell short, losing 38-33 to Tennessee in Knoxville. In the Gators’ first road game of the season, quarterback Anthony Richardson thrived in the raucus environment of Neyland Stadium,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Sandbags offered in Alachua

Sandbags will be available in Alachua as Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida. The sandbag location at Wayside Park — located in Hague at 11855 NW U.S. Highway 441, Alachua, FL 32615 — opens Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per person. 2022 HURRICANE...
ALACHUA, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

