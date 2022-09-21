ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! contestant reveals wildly rare secret history with the game show before first win in Ken Jennings-hosted game

By Darian Lusk
 4 days ago

JEOPARDY! scored a new winner tonight in Martha Bath, but she revealed something wild before her upset victory.

The contestant is actually not so new to the game show, which stunned host Ken Jennings and viewers at home.

A Jeopardy! contestant revealed a wildly rare secret before her 1st win Credit: ABC
Viewers at home and host Ken Jennings basked in the rare moment Credit: ABC

Jeopardy!'s shiny new season premiered on September 12th and alum Ken Jennings, 48, is hosting until January.

As Season 38 wrapped and before the now-airing Season 39, he and actress Mayim Bialik were officially announced as the permanent replacements for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Tonight's winner however had fans fondly remembering the past - and even further back than the late Alex who hosted starting in 1984.

That's because Martha, who won in a fan-flooring finish, was on the treasured trivia show even earlier than that.

Tonight, returning champ Emmett Stanton - a freelance writer from Baltimore, Maryland with a 3-day total of $72,600 - faced Martha - a retired CPA from Seattle - and Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist from Chicago, Illinois.

It all came down to a tense few rounds, but first came Martha's amazing share.

During the Q&A segment, the lovely lady was prompted by host Ken: "this is not your first rodeo."

"That is correct. 50 years ago this spring, I was on the original daytime show with Art Fleming in New York."

"Wow," Ken replied and nodded as Martha continued.

"I won $40 and a set of encyclopedias and I still have them," she said with a chuckle.

Ken joked: "You still have the encyclopedias - or the $40?" and she replied: "No, no" to the latter.

The host encouraged: "We're gonna send you home with more than $40 tonight."

Indeed that's what happened as Martha won her first - well technically second - game.

COME-FROM-BEHIND VICTORY

Emmett was in the lead going into Final Jeopardy after a massive Daily Double wager of $10K, putting him at $20K.

Going into the last round, he had $22,000, Martha $15,400 and Chris who also played great with $10,800.

Final Jeopardy read: "Perhaps the most famous picture of him was taken in New Jersey in 1951 as he was annoyed by paparazzi on his 72nd birthday."

The returning player, who has made some huge wagers in the past, including tonight, bet another massive $10K - but this time it didn't pay off.

He didn't nab it and was a good sport about it.

But Martha did, with "Abert Einstein", and shockingly revealed her own bold $15.4K wager, sealing the deal.

She so proudly won with $30,800, or as Ken joked: "if we count 1972, $30,840."

Martha clutched her chest in astonishment - her competitors clapped for her - and online, fans were taken aback by the 'Daily Double' appearance with two hosts 50 years apart.

'WE LOVE MARTHA'

One Redditor exclaimed: "I literally yelled with joy when Martha won. I decided about two minutes into the episode that I would die for her!"

A second wrote: "Way to go, Martha! Some of us Boomers haven’t lost our marbles yet."

And a third: "So cool seeing an Art Fleming era contestant back on the show and winning!! I almost thought Emmett was going to pull another comeback!"

And a fourth: "How many have been on both shows, I wonder?"

Surely the answer is not many - Art was the game show's original host, beginning in 1964 and until 1979, the show retooled in its modern iteration with Alex and Johnny Gilbert.

A third fan penned: "I can tell Martha is EXTREMELY knowledgeable. Her experience from the Art Flemming era definitely shows. I think the only thing holding her back is buzzer timing.

That user added: "I REALLY loved Emmett. He had such a pleasant disposition. I am sad he couldn't make it 4 wins."

Former champ Emmett sweetly agreed [since the show tapes in advance] in the Reddit thread and wrote: "Oh my goodness, you and me both! I'm sorry not to be a 4-day champ, but I'm so excited for Jeopardy! fans to get to know Martha more!"

One more replied: "I could tell by how you and Christopher were clapping and cheering at the end that you both were happy for Martha. It was just an awesome game with a thrilling finish."

'IS THAT ALLOWED?'

One skeptic however had to ask if a player was allowed back on after competing.

"How is this ok?," a tough customer wondered on Jeopardy!'s Instagram.

Someone replied happy to explain: " the rules state that one can't have been a contestant on the current incarnation of the show, those from the Art Fleming era are good to go!"

SEASON 39

Ken and Mayim began regularly filling in for the legendary Alex in 2021 after his tragic 2020 passing at age 80 and a whirlwind of Season 37 celebrity guest hosts.

They included Savannah Guthrie, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, and many more who each scored a week or so at it.

The search also landed on former executive producer Mike Richards who scored the host gig from the inside before the shocking decision was "reversed" a week later when his misogynistic comments were unearthed.

Now, the two have been selected and the smoke has cleared on the heated host search.

Mayim will be hosting the spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sundays starting September 25th, then hosting the regular show in the new year.

Ken is also hosting the Second Chance Tournament airing next month and the weightier Tournament of Champions beginning October 31st.

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight - check your local listings.

She beat 3-day champ Emmett Stanton in a shock finish after trailing entering the last round Credit: ABC
But even more wild, Martha appeared on the original Jeopardy! with Art Fleming '50 years ago' Credit: Getty
Bewildered fans wondered online 'how many times could that have happened?' - moments like this are why so many love the show Credit: ABC

Jeff Miller
4d ago

I was stunned when I heard that. I could tell Ken was stunned, and I am sure the studio audience was stunned as well.

