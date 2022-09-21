The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.

