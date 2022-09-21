Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp
The New York Knicks announced Wednesday night that they had signed M.J. Walker to fill their 20th roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week.
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz
The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spurs Hire Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring 7-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
Indiana Pacers waive three players ahead of training camp
The Pacers roster looks different with training camp approaching.
Detroit Pistons add ex-NBA players Rashard Lewis, Keith Bogans to coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons announced Friday a plethora of staff promotions and changes, including the addition of two former NBA players to Dwane Casey's coaching staff. Rashard Lewis and Keith Bogans, who have a combined 27 seasons of NBA playing experience, were announced as assistant coach/player development coach, as was Brandon Bailey, who had...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland serve as Cleveland Browns Dawg Pound captains
CLEVELAND — The first act of teamwork from the Cavaliers’ new backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland came four days before training camp. Mitchell and Garland served as Dawg Pound captains for Thursday’s night’s nationally televised game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. The duo followed the lead of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clippers President Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery
He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Pelicans Make Changes To Coach Staff, Promote Pannone From Squadron
The New Orleans Pelicans announced a few internal promotions and staff changes in the weekend heading into Media Day.
Mock Trade: Knicks Make An Attempt to Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Thunder
The New York Knicks are still looking for a star to add to the roster, but OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely has too high of a price tag.
Mavs Starting Lineup: Can Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd Get it Right?
With training camp starting soon, Bleacher Report predicted every team's starting lineup.
Comments / 0