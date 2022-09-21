ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
