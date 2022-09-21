ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.

You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy