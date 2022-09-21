ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Bay News 9

Bethune-Cookman orders campus evacuation due to Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — Students at Bethune Cookman University are headed back home on Monday after the university announced an evacuation order on Sunday, ahead of Hurricane Ian. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian is set to touch down in Florida this week. In expectation of potential flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Osceola

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding for Tropical Storm Ian. Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia and Osceola counties, as well as Daytona Beach Shores and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Bay News 9

Rosen Hotels offering discount rates for Hurricane Ian evacuees

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts is offering discount rates to help those who are evacuating because of the storm. Rosen Hotels & Resorts has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rate. The company is offering discount rates for those who may need to...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Second youth rower dies from injuries

ORLANDO, Fla. — A second middle school-aged rower has died from his injuries, according to a statement from North Orlando Rowing in a Facebook post. The child's death comes after being hospitalized when lightning struck near a group of youth rowers on Lake Fairview on Sept. 15. The child's...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Universal Orlando adds Latin-inspired street show to lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has added a new street show to its entertainment lineup. Universal Orlando has debuted a new Latin-inspired street show. Vamos! – Báilalo is now scheduled for daily performances at Universal Studios Florida. It's described as "a high-energy Latin dance experience" The show,...
ORLANDO, FL

