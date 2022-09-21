Read full article on original website
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Late heroics push KWU women's soccer past Tabor, 3-2
HILLSBORO – A goal with 33 seconds left proved to be the match winner as the Kansas Wesleyan women's soccer team beat the Tabor Bluejays 3-2 on Saturday at Joel H. Wiens Stadium. It was a brace for Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee's Summit, Mo.), who netted the first goal and...
KWU men's soccer tripped up by Tabor
HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan Men's Soccer fell to the Tabor Bluejays 1-0 on Saturday at Joel H. Wiens Stadium. The teams played to a scoreless half, before Tabor got a goal in the 59th minute on a set piece on a free kick after a KWU foul. Neither team...
