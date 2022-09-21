Read full article on original website
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL・
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. NFL Week 4 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox. The Giants are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic:...
Kaytron Allen receives weekly Big Ten honor
Another week, another weekly Big Ten honor for a Penn State football player. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen was honored by the Big Ten as the conference’s freshman of the week following his first career 100-yard game in a win against Central Michigan in Week 4. Allen rushed for 111 yards on 13 rushing attempts for Penn State in Saturday’s 33-14 victory over the Chippewas. It was a new career-high for Allen, who was playing in just his fourth collegiate game. Allen and fellow freshman running back Nick Singleton have now combined for the last three Big Ten Freshman of the Week...
