Lawson Hill. The River Trail. Manitou Lodge. The Columbia Hotel. The Telluride Sports building. The gondola. Pocket parks. What Jim Burleigh left in his wake defines what Telluride is today. Burleigh, who died Sept. 9 in San Diego at 77, was as much an architect of ideas as he was a designer of iconic structures. His legacy is indelible, his intellect keen, his wit incisive. Much as his friends and associates mourn his passing, his contributions to modern Telluride are celebrated. He is, as one friend said, “a Telluride giant.”

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO