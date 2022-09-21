ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, CO

James Conrad Burleigh

James Conrad Burleigh, a former resident of Telluride, died in his home in San Diego, California on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was 77 years old. Jim grew up in Berkeley, California, where he attended high school and studied Architecture at the university. His father Richard Burleigh worked as an engineer at the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory and his mother Ruth was a homemaker.
A ‘Telluride giant’ leaves his mark

Lawson Hill. The River Trail. Manitou Lodge. The Columbia Hotel. The Telluride Sports building. The gondola. Pocket parks. What Jim Burleigh left in his wake defines what Telluride is today. Burleigh, who died Sept. 9 in San Diego at 77, was as much an architect of ideas as he was a designer of iconic structures. His legacy is indelible, his intellect keen, his wit incisive. Much as his friends and associates mourn his passing, his contributions to modern Telluride are celebrated. He is, as one friend said, “a Telluride giant.”
Property: 210 South Pine Street Unit 206, Telluride. Seller: Everett, Michael, Robert and Roxanna Rummel. Buyer: Katherine Bacon, Jesse Pekkala and Sheila Phinny. Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. A201, Telluride. Price: $685,000. SEPT. 19. Seller: Botti Rev Trust. Buyer: T&C Vorpahl LLC. Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-7,...
ROLL UM EASY: A man who walked for help following a rollover vehicle accident was found to have a warrant out for his arrest, plus he was intoxicated. A handcuff application ensued. SEPT. 6. UNWELCOME MAT: A verbal disagreement stemmed from one brother not letting his intoxicated brother stay with...
Vaccine demand is up

No one knows how severe flu season will turn out be in the U.S. this year — it’s only just getting started. For clues, epidemiologists track the number of influenza cases in Australia, where the season is ending. What they’re seeing isn’t good: it’s been the worst season...
