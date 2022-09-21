Read full article on original website
Colorado Edition: Updates on the Clear Creek County police shooting; water scarcity in the Mountain West
On this week’s Colorado Edition, we hear updates on the police shooting of a young man in Clear Creek County. Then, we travel to Nevada to hear how water scarcity is affecting one ranching community in a real way. Finally, we check in with the Colorado Sun and discuss what news they’re following.
Colorado lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge
An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an attorney for Democratic Sen. Pete Lee,...
