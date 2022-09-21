ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

kbsi23.com

Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

New voter ward boundaries in effect in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – New voter ward boundaries recently went into effect in the City of Cape Girardeau following the 2020 census. The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will be adjusting the voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes. No change to the voting precincts...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbsi23.com

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital gives a look into lung cancer

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital hosted a lung cancer community education event Friday, encouraging people to quit smoking. “We are the 50th state in the United States for smoking,” said John Montville, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Oncology Service Line Director. “We are as bad as it gets here in Kentucky. And we need to turn that around, and we will.”
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person on Monday, September 26. Dominick Pogue was reported missing by family and was reportedly last seen on Monday, September...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO

