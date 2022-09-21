PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital hosted a lung cancer community education event Friday, encouraging people to quit smoking. “We are the 50th state in the United States for smoking,” said John Montville, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Oncology Service Line Director. “We are as bad as it gets here in Kentucky. And we need to turn that around, and we will.”

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO