Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
kbsi23.com
New voter ward boundaries in effect in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – New voter ward boundaries recently went into effect in the City of Cape Girardeau following the 2020 census. The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will be adjusting the voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes. No change to the voting precincts...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop turns into stolen firearm, marijuana arrest in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces charges after a sergeant with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen firearm and marijuana. James P. Davis, 37, of Murray faces charges of receiving stolen property – firearm, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and traffic offense.
kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital gives a look into lung cancer
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital hosted a lung cancer community education event Friday, encouraging people to quit smoking. “We are the 50th state in the United States for smoking,” said John Montville, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Oncology Service Line Director. “We are as bad as it gets here in Kentucky. And we need to turn that around, and we will.”
kbsi23.com
Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person on Monday, September 26. Dominick Pogue was reported missing by family and was reportedly last seen on Monday, September...
kbsi23.com
Friday evening shooting in Cape leaves one person dead; officers investigating
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police officers have responded to a reported shooting outside an apartment building in the 900 block of William Street near Sprigg Street. Currently working on details. The shooting victim has died, police say, and one person is in custody. Keep it here...
kbsi23.com
UP CLOSE: Whitney Quick of the Better Business Bureau offers student loan scam tips
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Scammers are on high alert theses days. Everything from credit cards to student loan forgiveness. So, as we head to the fall season, what sort of scams are circulating that are relative to the loan forgiveness?. “Ever since the announcement, was made from the...
Comments / 0