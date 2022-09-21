Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Ian now hurricane, First Alert Weather Day Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ian was upgraded to a hurricane Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along the Florida gulf coast either Thursday or early Friday. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the storm is expected to weaken rapidly as...
Sioux City Journal
'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
That’s the winter weather warning from Sarah Perreault, senior editor for the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland. So find your snow boots, gather up the gloves and scarves, heavy...
Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years
Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
iheart.com
KFBK Morning News Show Daily Recap - Monday September 26th
Sacramento new anti-camping ordinances are in place this morning, restricting where the homeless can set up camp. Governor Newsom signing a law that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a state sponsored identification card. Governor Newsom vetoing a bill that would have made kindergarten mandatory in California, saying the program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Hernando and Manatee Counties Issue Evacuations for Hurricane Ian
TAMPA -- Two more Tampa Bay area counties have issued evacuation orders. Manatee County says evacuations will begin Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Evacuations will be mandatory in Zone A and voluntary in Zone B. Hernando County has begun issuing evacuations for low-lying areas, mobile homes, and areas west of...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
iheart.com
IAN: Pinellas County Evacuating Zones A,B,C
LARGO -- Pinellas County is ordering evacuations of residents in Zones A, B and C to clear out of the county ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to significantly impact the Tampa Bay area, with hours of hurricane force winds and storm surges of five to eight feet, or higher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Overturned Truck Spills Thousands Of Chips On Tennessee Roadway
What a mess! A tractor trailer carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips overturned along a Middle Tennessee roadway over the weekend, spilling its cargo across all lanes and blocking traffic, per FOX 17. Both lanes of traffic were closed on Saturday (September 24) when an 18-wheeler overturned in Maury...
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian
Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. Bethune-Cookman University announced it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday starting at noon. No classes will be held Monday. Classes will resume online Tuesday. In a statement, school...
Music Superstar’s Mysterious Iowa Plane Crash Never Happened?
Something just doesn't add up... Most Iowans are familiar with one infamous plane crash that involved some of the greatest musicians of their generation. On February 3rd 1959, otherwise known as "the Day the Music Died" Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities said, belonging to a prehistoric Native American.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’
A central Iowa bank has told a federal judge that the proposed new owner of an Iowa nursing home chain has left the elderly residents of those facilities in a “precarious position.” Lincoln Savings Bank of Clive is asking the judge for the authority to subpoena records tied to the planned sale of Iowa’s QHC […] The post Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Comments / 0