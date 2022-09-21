ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

These personal Betty White items are up for auction

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, Danielle Cotterman
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCBzL_0i53foOC00

(WJW) — If you’re a fan of the late and beloved Betty White, here is your chance to own a piece of history.

1,500 items from the “life and career” of the Golden Girl will go up for auction on Friday, September 23. The auction will take three days. Available items include awards, scripts, and memorabilia, as well as jewelry, gowns, home furnishings and decorative garden pieces.

The collection even includes “cherished” personal items and gifts from White’s marriage to her third husband, Allen Lunden, according to the auction company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVynJ_0i53foOC00

Here are just some highlights of the collection (listed by Julien’s Auctions.)

  • White’s original director chair from “The Golden Girls” set
  • “The Golden Girls” production-used pilot script, signed by White
  • A Saks Fifth Avenue black velvet long evening coat worn by White in 1974 to the International Broadcasting Awards dinner tribute to Mary Tyler Moore
  • An orange needlepoint director’s chair decorated with owls and reading “Allen” on the seat back made by White for her husband
  • Goodbye plaque from the cast and crew of “The Betty White Show”

According to the auction company, the items come from the Hollywood icon’s home in Brentwood and Carmel, California.

Many items are priced between $200-$300 at the request of White.

White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, less than a month before what would have been her 100th birthday. The Oak Park, Illinois-born actor began her career in radio in the 1940s before transitioning to television, where some of her most notable roles are as Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1973-1977) and as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” (1985-1992).

Through her career, White received several Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and one Grammy Award, in addition to a host of others.

A full look at the listed items can be found, here.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia hardly looked like the nation’s best team, struggling to put away Kent State. The No. 1 Bulldogs ultimately prevailed, holding on for a 39-22 victory Saturday, but their two-week run atop the rankings could be in jeopardy. Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and […]
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Betty White
WSAV News 3

Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Wayne Co. student faces charges after making threats

JESUP, Ga (WSAV) — A Wayne County High School student is facing charges today after making threats against the school on Wednesday. According to the Jesup Police Department, officers were notified of a potential threat of school violence on September 21. The investigation resulted in the identification of the student responsible for the threats. Police […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Auction#Emmy Awards#White A Saks Fifth Avenue
WSAV News 3

Ian becomes a hurricane, impacts possible late this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ian became a category 1 hurricane Monday morning with winds increasing to 75 mph over the Caribbean Sea. The exact track and strength of the storm remain uncertain later this week, but significant impacts remain possible in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. As of 5 AM Monday, the storm was centered […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSAV News 3

Savannah Democrats hold reproductive rights rally

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Democrats held a rally to fight for reproductive rights this weekend. On Saturday, Mayor Van Johnson as well as several other democratic candidates came together to voice their disapproval of Georgia’s six-week abortion ban. The group also distributed information centered around engaging and mobilizing voters. The day of action […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy