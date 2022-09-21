Read full article on original website
depauliaonline.com
SAFE-T slander: Misinformation surrounds Illinois’ new criminal justice reform law
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the highly publicized SAFE-T Act into law last year. In recent weeks, the act has been the subject of countless headlines and a major talking point amongst Illinois politicians, with some calling it a “Purge” law. “I think it’s brazenly political propaganda,” said Carlos...
Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Goes Before Voters in 2022 Election
In November’s election, Illinois voters will be asked whether they wish to add constitutional protections for workers who are seeking to unionize. Specifically, the Workers’ Rights Amendment question on the 2022 ballot will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, so that they may negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Herald & Review
Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot
Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
Could Illinois' SAFE-T Act Make It Harder for Prosecutors to Detain Accused Violent Criminals? Legal Experts Weigh In
The state of Illinois will eliminate cash bail entirely in January as part of controversial new legislation that has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge." Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois General...
Republicans critical of Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats
(The Center Square) – With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light...
As REAL ID Deadline Draws Closer, Here's What Illinois Residents Need to Know
As Illinois residents renew their driver’s licenses in coming months, they’ll be faced with the decision on whether to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, as the federally-mandated identification will be required in a wide variety of circumstances beginning next year. The REAL ID Act institutes a strict set...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
Judge allows Arizona's near total abortion ban to take effect
(The Center Square) – A county judge has allowed Arizona to enforce a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled Friday that a 1901 ban on abortion, with the only one exception to save the life of the mother, was valid. Attorney...
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
When Cash Bail Ends in Illinois, Which Defendants Can Still be Held in Jail Pretrial?
The practice of setting cash bail in the state of Illinois is slated to end on Jan. 1 thanks to the "Pretrial Fairness Act" passed by the General Assembly, but what rules will guide whether a defendant is released from custody or not prior to their trials?. While some social...
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Corrections and Augustana College launch ‘Second Chance Pell Experimental Site’
EAST MOLINE – Earlier this month was the first week of fall semester classes for college students across the state – including 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program inside East Moline Correctional Center. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education. In 2021, Augustana College applied and was selected to participate in the Second Chance Pell Initiative to provide the prison education program. The Second Chance Pell Initiative enables individuals in custody to participate in post-secondary education programs with Pell grant funding. This is the first program of its type in Illinois since incarcerated persons were banned access to Pell grants in 1994. This collaboration between Augustana College and the Illinois Department of Corrections aims to identify best practices to share with the broader higher education community in Illinois and comes in advance of full Pell grant restoration for individuals in custody in summer 2023. Launched in 2021, APEP is a full-time liberal arts Augustana College Bachelor of Arts degree program offered to individuals in custody at the East Moline Correctional Center.
ourquadcities.com
Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa
A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
Publisher Cancels Contract Over Controversial Fake Illinois Newspapers
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his opponent Darren Bailey set their sights on November, a conservative political action committee is stirring up controversy with newspapers, specifically, political ads designed to look like newspapers and distributed to thousands of Illinois homes. The fake papers were printed by Paddock Publications, the same...
Newsom vetoes "No Tax Exemption for Insurrection Act"
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would strip the California tax-exempt status of a nonprofit that engaged in criminal acts of conspiracy, like insurrection or treason. Senate Bill 834 would have allowed the state’s attorney to make findings that a tax-exempt organization has engaged...
Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
DeSantis extends state of emergency declaration statewide ahead of potential hurricane
(The Center Square) – All of Florida is now under a state of emergency as a major tropical storm in the Caribbean is expected to be hurricane strength when it hits the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency statewide Sunday and announced additional measures the...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
