Former Idaho police lieutenant convicted of falsifying records, witness tampering and destruction of records
BOISE — A federal jury convicted a former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant of falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. The jury found the lieutenant not guilty of willful deprivation of rights under color of law. Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, of Caldwell, was convicted after a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court before the Honorable Scott W. Skavdahl, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of...
2 former Tacoma men sentenced for killing housemate in 2018
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge sentenced two Washington state men to more than two decades in prison Friday in the murder of a housemate in 2018. Bobbie Anson Pease and Jeremy Jay Warren took 34-year-old Jessica Shaunti Jackson into some woods on federal property just outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord after giving her a ride to a convenience store. They beat her with a metal baseball bat before Pease shot her, claiming she had stolen a pocket knife and a drug pipe.
Trooper shot flown to Seattle, suspect appears in court
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot Thursday while on duty in Walla Walla was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, was in stable condition in the intensive-care unit Friday morning after he was shot in the face, The Seattle Times reported.
Embattled Boise police chief resigns at mayor's request
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — Embattled Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned at the request of the city's mayor, Lauren McLean. The city’s announcement came Friday afternoon after KTVB reported this week that nine officers had filed complaints against Lee, and after an investigation into an allegation that he injured a high-ranking officer during a training demonstration last year.
King County to push $1.25 billion mental health levy
SEATTLE (AP) — People in the greater Seattle area will be asked to approve as much as $1.25 billion in new taxes to build improve the mental health system and build five regional crisis care centers. The Seattle Times reports King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell...
