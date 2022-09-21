ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Former Idaho police lieutenant convicted of falsifying records, witness tampering and destruction of records

BOISE — A federal jury convicted a former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant of falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. The jury found the lieutenant not guilty of willful deprivation of rights under color of law. Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, of Caldwell, was convicted after a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court before the Honorable Scott W. Skavdahl, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

2 former Tacoma men sentenced for killing housemate in 2018

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A judge sentenced two Washington state men to more than two decades in prison Friday in the murder of a housemate in 2018. Bobbie Anson Pease and Jeremy Jay Warren took 34-year-old Jessica Shaunti Jackson into some woods on federal property just outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord after giving her a ride to a convenience store. They beat her with a metal baseball bat before Pease shot her, claiming she had stolen a pocket knife and a drug pipe.
TACOMA, WA
Idaho State Journal

Trooper shot flown to Seattle, suspect appears in court

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot Thursday while on duty in Walla Walla was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, was in stable condition in the intensive-care unit Friday morning after he was shot in the face, The Seattle Times reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Idaho State Journal

Embattled Boise police chief resigns at mayor's request

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — Embattled Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned at the request of the city's mayor, Lauren McLean. The city’s announcement came Friday afternoon after KTVB reported this week that nine officers had filed complaints against Lee, and after an investigation into an allegation that he injured a high-ranking officer during a training demonstration last year.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Pacific, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

King County to push $1.25 billion mental health levy

SEATTLE (AP) — People in the greater Seattle area will be asked to approve as much as $1.25 billion in new taxes to build improve the mental health system and build five regional crisis care centers. The Seattle Times reports King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy