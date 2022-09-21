BOISE — A federal jury convicted a former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant of falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. The jury found the lieutenant not guilty of willful deprivation of rights under color of law. Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, of Caldwell, was convicted after a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court before the Honorable Scott W. Skavdahl, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of...

CALDWELL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO