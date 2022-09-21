ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
