SAN LORENZO (KPIX) -- Violent road rage incidents have increased by 500 percent over the past decade, leading to hundreds of deaths here in the Bay Area alone.A week ago, Rienheart Asuncion, a 30-year-old San Lorenzo newlywed, was shot and killed at the intersection of Lewelling and Hesperian boulevards in Alameda County after he got into an argument with the occupants of a car next to him, investigators said.So far, no arrests have been made.On Sunday, family, friends and their community came out to remember their loved one and to demand something be done to catch his killers and to...

SAN LORENZO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO