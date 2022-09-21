Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
“Cooling College Station” city leaders considering five-year urban heat mitigation plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The city of College Station is furthering its efforts to diminish and mitigate the impacts of heat islands throughout the city. College Station staff gave a presentation to city leaders during Thursday night’s council meeting. The plan “Cooling College Station” is a five-year comprehensive plan...
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
KBTX.com
Brazos County tax rate has potential to stall another month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners have been under a watchful eye as they work to certify a new tax rate. But the approval has been delayed for weeks. Now, we’re learning of a new deadline that could drag this saga on for almost another month. Initially, commissioners...
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
KBTX.com
Ian officially strengthens to a hurricane, rapid intensification expected
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning, Tropical Storm Ian officially strengthened into a Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted the storm to intensify into major Hurricane Status by late Tuesday night, as the storm is currently moving over incredibly warm water that is providing energy to the storm. The...
KBTX.com
Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of W Virginia Street. Police say they arrived on the scene after the call came in on Sunday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. where they detained three males. Navasota Police say there...
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into a hurricane by Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Ian was named Friday evening and the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to intensify into a hurricane by early Monday morning. It is forecasted to travel over the western portions of Cuba and northeastward into the gulf coast of Florida by Monday. September...
KBTX.com
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple fights, shots fired call
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that left one person seriously injured. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell says they received a report of a fight and shooting at the Lions Club Building next to the Grimes County Fairgrounds Saturday night. Sowell says the...
KBTX.com
First Touch Family: Standing by families after losing a child
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Losing a child is an unimaginable reality some families face, and First Touch Family, a Brazos Valley nonprofit, is there to step in during those times of need. After losing her son in 2016, Chrissy Cogdell made it a point to help others through the...
KBTX.com
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Thursday. Police said all nine catalytic converters are from Toyota Tundra’s. Police said Drevonne Bell, 22, from Houston, is facing theft of property charges, and another charge...
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Ian was named Friday evening and the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to intensify into a hurricane by early Monday morning. It is forecasted to travel over the western portions of Cuba and northeastward into the gulf coast of Florida by Monday. Tropical...
KBTX.com
Three robbery suspects in custody following chase
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said three robbery suspects are in custody following a chase that began in Waller County. Waller County deputies were chasing the three men believed to be involved in a robbery in Prairie View, TX. The vehicle the men were in fled the scene heading west on Highway 290 towards Highway 6, according to a post from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make the latest DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week 5 of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 5 after beating Leander in their district opener 38-10. In Class...
KBTX.com
Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care....
KBTX.com
Ring Day returns to Aggieland with more than 4,400 recipients
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday some Aggies celebrated being one step closer to graduation. More than 4,400 Texas A&M students received their Aggie Ring at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. The Aggie Ring is given to students who have achieved 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or who have reached a predetermined graduate coursework milestone at Texas A&M University. While the tradition dates back to 1889, it’s current form began in 2000, and it is one of the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student, according to The Association of Former Students.
KBTX.com
Book community celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week
CHICAGO, Illinois (KBTX) - Banned Book Week 2022 is September 18 through 24. The annual event draws attention to efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to certain books, and Texas holds the record for more books banned in its school districts than any other state. Deborah Caldwell-Stone,...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran. A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 9 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
KBTX.com
Bryan High Viking Theatre debuting ‘Airness’ this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime for Bryan High School students as they kick off the theater season this week. Students and directors are debuting “Airness” Thursday at the Viking Theatre at 7 p.m. Co-director Forrest Gamble said the show is about a group of performers...
