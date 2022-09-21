ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normangee, TX

fox44news.com

Robinson crash ends in fatality

ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Two dead, one hurt, one arrested after Robinson crash

Robinson, Tx (FOX44) – Two people are dead, one person was injured, and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following a Sunday afternoon traffic crash in Robinson. Police Chief Richard Andreucci confirmed that Bobbie Daniel Molina has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Loop 340 – near South 12th Street.
ROBINSON, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE DETAIN THREE AFTER SHOTS FIRED

An update to this story is posted here. Original Story @ 7 a.m. Monday: Three men were detained after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Navasota. The police department responded just after 12:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived shortly on...
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Navasota Police investigating afternoon shooting

Navasota Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on West Virginia Street in Navasota. At approximately 12:20 p.m., officers were notified of shots fired at the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived within minutes, and three males were immediately detained. No injuries were reported, however, a portion of the roadway was closed while an investigation was conducted.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of W Virginia Street. Police say they arrived on the scene after the call came in on Sunday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. where they detained three males. Navasota Police say there...
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Victim air-lifted following fight

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The town of Iola is mourning after a 13-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. The Texas Department of Public Safety told KBTX a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, went off the roadway, over corrected, and started to overturn. That’s when the driver and back seat passenger were ejected from the car.
IOLA, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan Police confirm Snapchat threat as ‘not credible’

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School has confirmed to not be credible. The Bryan Police Department was notified Friday of the threat. Several officers responded to the campus, and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The department says it will continue to investigate the source of the threats.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday. Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

IOLA STUDENT KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH

An Iola ISD student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night. DPS reports around 8:15 p.m., a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, approximately one mile north of Iola, when the vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected and began to overturn. The driver and backseat passenger were ejected.
IOLA, TX
KBTX.com

Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD, ONE HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE

A Caldwell man was killed and a passenger was seriously hurt after a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning close to Lake Somerville. The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park. According to DPS, a 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

MISSING 6-YEAR-OLD BOY IN GRIMES CO. FOUND SAFE

Update @5:55 a.m. Friday: A 6-year-old boy reported missing in Grimes County has been found safe. Brody Mack was found safe Thursday afternoon, and his well-being was verified by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances related to the...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
US105

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.

A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
SOMERVILLE, TX

