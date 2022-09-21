Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Worcester ‘The Voice’ contestant Cara Brindisi to perform in Leominster Saturday
Before watching to see if Worcester musician Cara Brindisi can turn a judges’ chair on ‘The Voice,’ Central Massachusetts residents can see her perform Saturday at the Johnny Appleseed Arts and Cultural Festival in Leominster. Brindisi will be performing a special tribute to Make-A-Wish Families from 10...
Cara Brindisi, a competitor on 'The Voice,' to perform at Leominster festival
LEOMINSTER — For nearly three decades, thousands of people have gathered in downtown Leominster on an early fall Saturday to celebrate perhaps the city’s most famous native. This year, a local musician who will soon receive national attention will be among them. The 29th annual Johnny Appleseed Arts and Cultural Festival on Saturday (rain...
One Day Only: Get $25 Tickets to 4 Shows at Hanover Theatre
WORCESTER - The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester is having a one day sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 for $25 tickets to four upcoming shows. For just 24 hours, Hanover Theatre customers can use the code "25on25" to buy tickets for "Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party: Misery Loves Company Tour," "'ŚLĄSK' TOUR - Around the World in 80 Minutes," "Masters of Illusion" and "Mean Girls."
clarku.edu
Annie’s Clark Brunch reopens after a short hiatus
For more than a week, a familiar sight has greeted people at the corner of Main and Woodland streets: an “Open” sign on the front door of Annie’s Clark Brunch. The diner — a popular destination for generations of hungry Clarkies and a fixture in Main South — is indeed back in business. The restaurant reopened on Sept. 12 after being closed since late June following the retirement of longtime owner Annie Jenkins.
Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail
One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
Heart and soul roll up sleeves restoring classic autos at Old Soul Motor Co. in Worcester
WORCESTER — On most days if you drive past the Old Soul Motor Co. at 1051 Southbridge St., you will spy some vintage vehicle or another parked out front in need of some tender loving care. At least one of them is almost always a Volkswagen minibus. That's because Brandon Forsyth of Barre sold his...
Green Hill Municipal GC in Worcester drives forward by giving all bunkers a facelift
Butch Soto has helped build or renovate about 90 golf courses in the U.S. and as far away as Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Singapore and Malaysia. But he never worked on a golf course in New England until he began supervising bunker renovations at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course this month.
From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity
Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
WCVB
Tourist saved by Boston doctors after rare infection linked to raw oysters
BOSTON — A vacation in Boston turned into a medical emergency after a plate of raw oysters left a tourist fighting for his life. Now, that man is sharing his story in an exclusive interview with WCVB. Chris Thurman and his wife Amanda Thurman were enjoying their family trip...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
spectrumnews1.com
Seven Hills Foundation opens new youth and family center in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Seven Hills Foundation opened their Ellsworth Youth and Family Center in Worcester Wednesday. It houses five programs, most of which used to be at the Denholm Building, including the Worcester Family Resource Center and the Worcester Community Connections Coalition. "We all collaborate great as affiliates of...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
whdh.com
A yogurt company wants to pay you $50,000 to live a simple Icelandic life
BOSTON (WHDH) - Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt is looking to hire for its newest role: Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. The company, which makes the traditional Icelandic yogurt called skyr, is looking for a freelancer to spend time in Iceland documenting the simple life during the county’s new cultural shift towards flexibility and freedom, highlighted by their new 4-day work week.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA
Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
