Worcester, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

One Day Only: Get $25 Tickets to 4 Shows at Hanover Theatre

WORCESTER - The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester is having a one day sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 for $25 tickets to four upcoming shows. For just 24 hours, Hanover Theatre customers can use the code "25on25" to buy tickets for "Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party: Misery Loves Company Tour," "'ŚLĄSK' TOUR - Around the World in 80 Minutes," "Masters of Illusion" and "Mean Girls."
WORCESTER, MA
clarku.edu

Annie’s Clark Brunch reopens after a short hiatus

For more than a week, a familiar sight has greeted people at the corner of Main and Woodland streets: an “Open” sign on the front door of Annie’s Clark Brunch. The diner — a popular destination for generations of hungry Clarkies and a fixture in Main South — is indeed back in business. The restaurant reopened on Sept. 12 after being closed since late June following the retirement of longtime owner Annie Jenkins.
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity

Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news.  Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky

EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.  The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
BARRINGTON, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Seven Hills Foundation opens new youth and family center in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Seven Hills Foundation opened their Ellsworth Youth and Family Center in Worcester Wednesday. It houses five programs, most of which used to be at the Denholm Building, including the Worcester Family Resource Center and the Worcester Community Connections Coalition. "We all collaborate great as affiliates of...
WORCESTER, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
NECN

Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

A yogurt company wants to pay you $50,000 to live a simple Icelandic life

BOSTON (WHDH) - Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt is looking to hire for its newest role: Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. The company, which makes the traditional Icelandic yogurt called skyr, is looking for a freelancer to spend time in Iceland documenting the simple life during the county’s new cultural shift towards flexibility and freedom, highlighted by their new 4-day work week.
BOSTON, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA

Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
WORCESTER, MA

