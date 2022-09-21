Another week, another weekly Big Ten honor for a Penn State football player. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen was honored by the Big Ten as the conference’s freshman of the week following his first career 100-yard game in a win against Central Michigan in Week 4. Allen rushed for 111 yards on 13 rushing attempts for Penn State in Saturday’s 33-14 victory over the Chippewas. It was a new career-high for Allen, who was playing in just his fourth collegiate game. Allen and fellow freshman running back Nick Singleton have now combined for the last three Big Ten Freshman of the Week...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO